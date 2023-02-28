MARSHALLTOWN — The Waterloo West boy’s basketball team fell one win shy of a trip to the Class 4A state tournament, losing to West Des Moines Valley, 66-41.

Despite the loss, West head coach Cliff Berinobis said the lack of quit the Wahawks displayed against the Tigers served as a fitting representation of how the team played all year.

“They fought all year long,” Berinobis said. “They fought in this game. They never quit…That was kind of who we were all year long. We battled through adversity all the time.”

Berinobis added that the Wahawks reserved the respect of their peers after surpassing preseason expectations.

“It is miraculous what this team has done,” Berinobis said. “I do not think anybody in the whole state of Iowa thought West High was going to be any good this year. They ranked as high as seventh at one point. I cannot say enough about the kids.”

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half with the Wahawks shooting just 5-of-25 from the field during the first 16 minutes of action.

In the first quarter, a 2-of-14 shooting performance allowed Valley to take an 11-6 lead as the Tigers went 4-of-12 in the first quarter.

Leading 23-14 at halftime, the Tigers tore the game open in the third quarter, hitting seven of their first eight field goal attempts to leap out to a 39-21 advantage.

West rallied with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 12 points before Deng converted on a buzzer-beating layup to close out the third quarter with Valley ahead 41-27.

Valley outscored West 13-2 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Valley 66, West 41 West (17-6) – Si’Marion Anderson 5-12 2-3 14, Jahlil Manago 3-12 0-0 7, Keadyn Leiss-Demus 1-5 2-4 5, Keishaun Pendleton 3-8 3-5 9, Joseph Hudson 0-4 0-0 0, Yairh Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Shuncere Wortham 1-3 0-0 3, Darron Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden McConnell 0-1 1-2 1, Davonte Scott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-47 8-14 41. Valley (18-5) – Kiki Deng 2-9 4-4 9, Zay Robinson 4-6 3-4 11, Trevion Carson 3-6 1-2 9, Curtis Stinson 4-8 0-0 8, Trevin Jirak 7-8 2-5 16, Kyle Cason 1-4 2-2 4, Marcus McGregor 0-1 0-0 0, Chuck Epperly 1-2 3-3 5, DJ Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Isaiah Pinks 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-47 15-20 66. WEST;6;8;13;14 – 41 VALLEY;11;12;18;25 – 66 Total fouls – West 18, Valley 14. Fouled out – Manago.

