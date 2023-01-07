High School Boys' Basketball: Waterloo West holds off Charles City

WATERLOO – Waterloo West came away with a non-conference win Saturday after beating Charles City, 52-40, at Siddens Gymnasium for its fourth consecutive win.

Friday, the Wahawks topped Iowa City High, 56-47, before staving off a second-half comeback by the Comets to complete wins on back-to-back days.

According to head coach Cliff Berinobis, he credited West’s defensive game.

“We stick our hat on defense, I’ll be honest with you,” Berinobis said. “We’re trying our hardest to play the best defense we can and contain people off the dribble and tonight I thought our kids did a good job of that.”

It was anyone’s game in the first quarter with Charles City nipping at the Wahawks’ heels.

Junior forward Keenan Wiley led the charge with six points for the Comets, while a three-pointer by Dayton Bruce and two field goals apiece by Jahill Manago and Keadyn Leiss-Demus helped West end the first eight minutes with a narrow 14-10 lead. The second quarter allowed the Wahawks to build on their lead with senior guard Si’Marion Anderson scoring seven of West’s 16 points to enter halftime 30-19.

However, Charles City was nowhere near out of the game, punching away at deficit as the tide looked to be turning. The Wahawks recovered, improving their defense and scoring field goals of their own, ending the third quarter 39-29.

“The whole year, we’ve been really focusing on getting through all the things that may go bad for us, keeping the right attitude and keeping our foot on their neck, especially when we have them down,” Anderson said.

Anderson led West with 17 points.

Chase Low led the Comets with 15, while Wiley finished with 11.

According to head coach Ben Kapperich, Charles City was successful against Waukon and said the exhaustion of back-to-back road games took its toll on the Comets, but they ultimately failed to execute on the court.

“We were at Waukon and I thought our energy and our effort was really good at Waukon. It’s always tough to play back-to-back away games, but that’s no excuse,” Kapperich said. “We just got away from the way we wanted to play – we dug ourselves a hole in the first half and just couldn’t recover in the second half.”

West 52, Charles City 40

CHARLES CITY – Jack Hanson 4-4 0-1 8, Keenan Wiley 4-10 3-4 11, Chase Low 7-11 1-2 15, Kam Mestas 2-8 0-5 4, Jeb Wandro 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18 4-14 40.

WATERLOO WEST – SiMarion Anderson 8-11 0-1 17, Dayton Bruce 2-10 2-4 7, Jahlil Manago 4-5 0-0 7, Keadyn Leiss-Demus 4-10 1-2 9, Keishaun Pendleton 2-2 2-4 6, Nasir Kuykendall 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph Hudson 1-4 0-0 2, Bryce Westemeier 0-3 0-0 0, Shuncere Wortham 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-11 52.

Charles City 10 9 10 11 – 40

Waterloo West 14 16 9 13 – 52

3-point goals – Charles City 0-8 (Schmidt 0-2, Wiley 0-2, Low 0-2, Mestas 0-1, Wandro 0-1), West 3-13 (Anderson 1-4, Bruce 1-5, Manago 1-3).