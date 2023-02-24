WATERLOO – The message was pretty simple at halftime.

Waterloo West head coach Cliff Berinobis didn’t have to say much other than, ‘Be us!’

An even defensive effort in the first half and a red-hot shooting effort by Cedar Rapids Washington’s Traijan Sain saw the Warriors lead by as much as 12, and 37-30 at halftime in the Class 4A sub-state semifinal Friday at Robert S. Siddens Gymnasium.

But better defensive effort, a colder Warriors’ team and offensive attack that got to the basket frequently saw the Wahawks rally for a 75-64 win.

West (17-5) advances to play West Des Moines Valley (17-5) Tuesday in a sub-state final at a site yet to be determined. The Tigers beat Waterloo East, 80-43, Tuesday.

"We had to be us in the second half," West coach Cliff Berinobis said. "Don't falter, have good attitude and stay focused. There were moments on the bench we had to remind ourselves attitude, attitude, attitude."

Cedar Rapids Washington came to play early Friday. The Warriors (13-10), who closed the regular-season winning 10 of their last 12 after starting 3-9, took an early lead and was all gas over the opening 16 minutes.

Sain led the way drilling three 3-pointers and scoring 13 first-half points as CRW hit 14 of its 16 shots.

The Warriors led by as much as 12, 35-23, after 7-0 capped off by a steal and lay-up by Jesse Sellers with 3:19 left to half.

“Let’s face, Sain was on fire,” Berinobis said. “I love that kid. He plays hard, even-keeled. Just a good player and there is not a whole lot you can do when he is making shots. Thank god, he cooled off the second half…that was also a difference.”

But West found its way early in the third as Si’Marion Anderson scored nine of his 19 points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer with 4:25 left to give West a 42-41 lead, just its second of the game and first since an Anderson triple in the first quarter gave the Wahawks a 9-8 lead.

“Coming into the lockerroom we just told the guys we have to fight,” Anderson said. “We can’t lose this game…just continue to fight.

“We knew we had to start attacking the cup more and playing better team defense.”

The two teams traded blows over the final four minutes of the third with the Warriors holding a 49-48 lead through three.

But West scored the first five of the fourth and it was all Wahawks the rest of the way.

“We’ve talked about being player led and there was a moment in the second half when you saw them gather and see it,” Berinobis said. “It was them. It wasn’t me, it was them deciding we are not going to lose this game.”

Washington after shooting better than 50 percent in the first half made just six of 29 shots in the second half.

Sain led them with 18, while Noah Johnson had 15 and Sellers 12. Sain didn’t score his first points of the second half until there was 19 seconds left in the game.

West was led by Jahlil Manago’s 20. Anderson had 19 and Pendleton 17. That trio scored 32 of the Wahawks’ 45 second half points.

West also got a big boost from senior guard Keadyn Leiss-Demus, who had missed more than two weeks of action after having his appendix removed. He was cleared to play just Friday.

“We don’t win without him,” Berinobis said. “You could tell when he was in things shifted our way a little bit.”

West out-scored Washington, 45-27, over the final 16 minutes.

"They kind of surprised us by being in man all night," Berinobis said. "They are known for their 1-2-2 zone, and we worked on it all week. I think they played it one possession tonight."