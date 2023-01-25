High School Basketball: Waterloo West squeaks out last-second win over Iowa City West

WATERLOO – Waterloo West scored an eleventh-hour, 62-60, Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball victory over Iowa City West Tuesday after falling behind in the final minute of the game.

Sophomore Joseph Hudson only made two buckets in the game, but his last – a layup in the last 20 seconds – sealed it for the Wahawks.

Stuck on the bench for most of the game because of foul trouble, Hudson made the most of his time in the court when it counted.

“Early on, he had two fouls which I didn’t even know he had... so we were question-mark putting him in because we knew we were going to need him down the stretch,” Berinobis said. “Because Joe’s actually a pretty good defender for his size.”

The game started off with back-to-back baskets by Si’Marion Anderson and Keishaun Pendleton before the Trojans tied it up and got ahead with two points by Jacob Koch. The lead changed hands four times in the quarter before ending 14-all. In the second quarter, Waterloo West and City West continued the tight contest. The Wahawks got out to a 10-point lead, but Trojan sophomore Jack McCaffery kept the game competitive with eight points that cut into West's lead as the Wahawks lead at half, 28-24.

The second half started out hot for the second time with two three-pointers by Pendleton to help Waterloo West get to a 40-26 lead before City West recovered with more clutch shooting by McCaffery. Down by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans erupted and wrestled the lead away four times and going up 60-59 in the last minute with a pair of free throws by TaeVeon Stevens.

“You know, we’re an aggressive defense and [Steve Bergman’s] a hall-of-fame coach and he adjusted what they needed to do and we were struggling with it, quite frankly,” Berinobis said.

With the clock running out, the Wahawks made it to their hoop one last time, where Pendleton found Hudson at the paint and got him the ball for the last go-ahead of the game.

“I knew I was in foul trouble and wasn’t going to be in the game that much to help my team, so I had to seize my opportunities when they came,” Hudson said. “And me and Keishaun… we’ve been practicing those. He came off the screen, hit me with the pass and I just knew I had to make it to help my team win that game right there.”

A foul was then called, resulting in a successful free throw for Anderson with 16 seconds left. City West retook possession and McCaffery made a final attempt at a three-pointer. With the miss, Waterloo West got the rebound to complete the win.

According to Berinobis, it was a needed victory after losing 67-37 against Cedar Rapids Xavier. This game kept the Wahawks from falling into a rut in the final stretch of the season and it was one he’d been anxious about.

”I was really worried about that coming back, we had some players that weren’t playing in the last game and we were able to overcome that and I was worried about that, I’m not going to lie,” Berinobis said. “Coming back after a game like that… it’s always a mental thing and our kids did a great job of overcoming it tonight.”

