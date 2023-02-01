High School Basketball: No. 7 West plays tentative, routed by No. 1 Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cliff Berinobis drove the point home before the game.

The Waterloo West boys' basketball coach warned his team about the dangers of tentative play on the road against the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

But sometimes even the best of plans fall by the wayside in the face of a relentless opponent.

"They are good with doing that with their ball pressure," Berinobis said after the seventh-ranked Wahawks were routed by No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 89-48, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School. "They reach a lot and we knew they did. We weren't strong with the ball. We were soft with it, so that was effective, too. That was our fault, because we just weren't tough enough to get through all of the hand stuff that was going on. That is on us."

The loss is just the second in 11 games for West (13-3, 7-2 MVC). The Wahawks were on the wrong end of a 17-4 Kennedy burst in the first half that helped the Cougars to a 45-30 halftime lead. The Cougars pushed their advantage to 40 points at 80-40 by scoring 35 of the first 45 points in the second half.

"They just play together well," West senior Keadyn Leiss-Demus said. "But we just didn't play up to our potential today. We have just got to come out better for next Friday and the rest of our games.

Leiss-Demus led West with 13 points, while senior Keishaun Pendleton had 11. Sophomore Jahlil Manago chipped in 10 off the bench, while senior Si'Marion Anderson – who averaged nearly 25 points per game in the Wahawks' last four victories – was held to eight.

"They space the floor and penetrate really well," Kennedy Coach Jon McKowen said. "From the games I watched, about 80 percent of their points come off dribble penetration. Whether it is a kick for a three or they get all the way to the hoop. We were pretty mindful of that of just trying to wall up around that three-point line and keep them out of there."

While West was held to just three three-point baskets, Kennedy (15-0, 10-0) drilled a dozen, highlighted by three apiece from seniors Colby Dolphin and Kenzie Reed. Four other Cougars recorded at least one.

"They can shoot it," Berinobis said. "We probably held their best shooter to very limited (production) tonight because we focused on him, and everybody can shoot the ball, too. It is hard to guard five guys that can shoot the ball. It is hard to do."

Reed – an Upper Iowa recruit – led all scorers with 19, while Dolphin, who will play at Kirkwood Community College next year, added 16. Six-foot-six junior forward Micah Schlaak matched Dolphin with 16 points, while junior forward Jace Scott totaled 10 off the bench.

West visits rival Cedar Falls on Friday. The Wahawks lost by 15 points on their home floor to the Tigers back on Dec. 17. Following that loss, West won seven games in a row and is no doubt looking for a similar positive response after the Kennedy game.

"We are definitely going to learn from this loss," Leiss-Demus said. "Coming out Friday, we have just got to come out strong and work hard in practice and we will get there."