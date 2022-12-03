High School Basketball: No. 1 West girls blast Mason City

MASON CITY -- Top-ranked Waterloo West (5A) got 21 points from Sahara Williams and 19 from Halli Poock as the Wahawks blasted No. 13 Mason City (4A) Saturday in a non-conference tilt.

West roared out to a 28-3 first quarter lead and led 47-19 at halftime.

"We came out and dominated from start to finish," West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. "It was the best game we've played all year."

Niya McGee and Sierra Moore each added 11 points for the Wahawks.

WEST (71) -- Halli Poock 6 1-2 19, Sahara Williams 9 2-3 21, Niya McGee 4 0-0 11, Lyvia Torrez 1 2-2 4, Calia Gladney 1 0-0 2, Sierra Moore 4 3-7 11, Isabell Lederman 1 0-0 3, Allyson Landers 0 0-0 0, Shatiera Wright 0 0-0 0, Sydnie Wass 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 71.

MASON CITY (26) -- Kyle Bergman 0 0-0 0, Reggi Spotts 2 2-2 7, Kelsey McDonough 0 0-0 0, Audra Mulholland 1 0-0 2, Machaela Trask 2 0-0 5, Grace Berding 3 0-2 7, Isabelle Harty 0 1-2 1, Zaria Falls 2 0-0 4, Jaelyn Falls 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-6 26.

West;28;19;11;6 -- 71

Mason City;3;16;7;0 -- 26

3-point goals -- West 9 (Poock 4, Williams, McGee 3, Lederman). Mason City 3 (Spotts, Trask, Berding). Total fouls -- West 10, Mason City 13. Fouled out -- None.