High School Basketball: No. 1 Waterloo West stays perfect, tops Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The Waterloo West girls' basketball team knows it has a target on its back.

A preseason No. 1 ranking ensures that the Wahawks will receive every opponent's best effort each and every time they step on the floor.

With a starting cast replete with seniors – including a pair of Division-I women's basketball signees – West feels it has the type of group that can absorb that type of pressure and thrive from it.

"They know it, but we really don't talk about it very much," longtime West Coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said after the Class 5A top-ranked Wahawks overpowered rival Cedar Falls, 55-41, in a non-conference game Friday night at Cedar Falls High School. "They know it is there and they have been handling it. They are veterans. They have been in the state tournament three-straight years, so they know what pressure is. I think you saw them respond tonight with big plays."

West (5-0) was led by its terrific duo of three-time all-state honorees in guard Hallie Poock and forward Sahara Williams. The pair combined for 45 of West's 55 total points, including all 28 of the Wahawks' first-half tallies.

The second half saw West seniors Sierra Moore and Niya McGee join the scoring fun.

"That is kind of the goal this season," said Poock, a Bradley signee who scored 21 points with three 3-point baskets. "Getting others to be confident in themselves and be confident to take the big shot like me and Sahara are because there might be times late in the postseason that me and Sahara foul out and someone has to step up. That has kind of been the thing this season, getting people to step up and I think we'll get better at it."

Poock had 16 of her points by halftime as the Wahawks closed the half with a blistering 20-7 surge that turned a two-point deficit into an 11-point lead at 28-17. In the second half, West led by as many as 20 points at 55-35 and Cedar Falls got no closer than nine points.

"Our intensity and our momentum, we were really relentless tonight," said Williams, an Oklahoma signee who led all scorers with 24 points and added nine rebounds. "We just have the mindset of, 'be a warrior.' That is what Dr. Pappas, in the locker room, we're warriors and that is just what he instills. Our mentality throughout the game helped us pull through."

Poock and Williams continue to display a remarkable brand of chemistry that will make the Wahawks tough to beat no matter the opponent. After last season's state-runner up finish, taking that one last step to snag that elusive state championship also feels within reach.

"It is kind of hard to not have the chemistry when we have played together 10 years," said Williams, who helped Team USA win gold at the Women's 3x3 U18 World Cup in August in Hungary. "We have been there for each other through the ups, the downs, highs, lows, when I couldn't hit the backboard to save my life and she couldn't either. We really trusted each other and when we were young, we told ourselves we were going to win a state title. We really hold each other accountable for that. Trusted each other and loved on each other throughout the whole process and I think that is what made our bond better off the court and on the court."

Junior Grace Knutson scored 22 points and sophomore Grace Hannam corralled seven rebounds for Cedar Falls (3-2), which has dropped seven of its last eight meetings with West since an 11-game win streak over the Wahawks ended in 2019.

West has three games left before winter break. It hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday, then visits Waterloo Columbus on Saturday before traveling to 3A No. 11 Dubuque Wahlert Dec. 20.

"We want to make better decisions with the ball," Dr. Pappas said. "That is one thing we are going to work on and try to reduce our turnovers. If we can correct those couple of things and get a little better on defense, I think we'll have a great shot of finishing the season really strong."