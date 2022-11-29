High School Basketball: East, West renew rivalry, split boy-girl doubleheader

WATERLOO — Crosstown rivals Waterloo West and Waterloo East split a boys’ and girls’ basketball doubleheader as the West girls picked up a 71-28 win and the East boys down the Wahawks 46-43, Tuesday night.

East boys’ head coach Brent Carmichael described himself as proud of the way his team came together and fought back from a five-point deficit to get a win in their first game of the season.

“They have stuck with me,” Carmichael said. “Their families have stuck with me. When I first got [to East], the first thing I said was ‘We are building a family.’ That is what I think showed tonight. We are a family.”

Loud and enthusiastic plaudits filled the West High Gymnasium following each basket, foul, steal or block, putting the emotion and intensity of the rivalry on full display.

According to Carmichael, familiarity between the players, teams, fans and programs makes each contest an unbeatable experience.

“The tradition of East-West—you cannot beat that in the state of Iowa,” Carmichael said. “These guys grew up together…That is what makes it even that much stronger because in the summers they play together, but they grew up together.”

In the first quarter, neither the Trojans nor the Wahawks managed to create much separation as East maintained a lead of three points or fewer throughout the quarter.

Following the first eight minutes, East held a narrow, 13-12 advantage thanks to the play of senior forward Kewone Jones who put up five points in the quarter.

West took a committee approach to the first eight minutes as five different Wahawks scored in the first frame. Senior guard Keishaun Pendleton finished the quarter as the only Wahawk to record more than one field goal.

The West offense remained steady in the second quarter as a pair of three-pointers from Pendleton allowed for another 12-point showing. However, a strong defensive effort by the Wahawks held the Trojans to a mere six points and gave West a five-point, 24-19 lead at the break.

Facing the largest deficit of the night, the Trojans closed the gap following halftime with a 7-2 run, tying the game at 26-26 with a pair of free throws from Jones with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Over the final four minutes of the third, the Wahawks rediscovered their offense with 10 points to take a 36-32 lead in the waning moments of the quarter.

With time running down, Jones caught a pass just right of straight away center and hit a heavily contested, turnaround three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 36-35 in favor of West.

The Trojans rode the momentum of Jones’ bucket to outscore West 11-7 in the final quarter of action, including clutch shooting at the charity stripe from senior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, to seal the 46-43 win.

Carmichael said the experience of the Trojans lent itself to getting the first win over West since the 2018-19 season.

“We are senior dominated,” Carmichael said. “With that seniority comes leadership. That is what we have been talking about since I had these guys as sophomores. It showed tonight. Last year, we lost a bunch of games by a couple turnovers here and there, but I think that today showed that these guys want to step up.”

In the girls’ game, West dominated from wire to wire, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and never looking back.

Three Wahawks finished the game in double digits as West won 71-28. Senior forward Sahara Williams led West with 20 points while senior guard Halli Poock added 18.

Allyson Landers rounded out the trio with 12 points off the bench. The freshman forward made a splash in her first game at the varsity level, shooting 5-for-6 including 2-for-2 from the perimeter.

West girls’ head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said he was really pleased with the way the Wahawks played against a “scrappy” East team.

“We are really excited,” Pappas said. “We just keep working hard and improving. We keep building our depth…[We] did a lot of good things.”

East finished the contest on a high note despite the loss as the Trojans outscored the Wahawks, 13-12, in the final quarter of action.

Junior forward Natalie Hill led the Trojans with 10 points while going 5-for-9 on field goal attempts. East also featured a freshman standout as guard Siyanna Cody scored seven points on an efficient 3-of-6 performance from the field.

BOYS

EAST (1-0) – Quentin Hart 2-3 1-3 6, Landen Sewell 0-0 0-0 0, J’Kwon Wise 2-6 0-2 4, Da’Jon Sharkey 0-0 0-0 0, Jameel Montgomery 2-5 2-4 7, Shakur Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Mekhi Sailor 0-1 0-0 0, DeJuan Rambus 0-0 0-0 0, Kewone Jones 8-16 2-4 20, Eric Yu 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce Borseth 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Darian Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Emmanual Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 3-14 3-14 9, Maceo Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Atarion Spates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 8-27 46.

WEST (0-1) – Si’Marion Anderson 3-6 2-2 9, Dayton Bruce 0-1 0-0 0, Jahlil Manago 3-8 0-0 7, Keadyn Leiss-Demus 2-11 2-4 6, Keishaun Pendleton 5-17 0-2 12, Nasir Kuykendall 0-0 0-0 0, Kaden McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Amario Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Davonte Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Timothy Putman 0-0 0-0 0, Bryce Westemeier 0-0 2-2 2, Joseph Hudson 3-5 0-1 7, Kailib Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Shuncere Wortham 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrell Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Diduka Golubovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 6-13 43.

East;13;6;16;11 – 46

West;12;12;12;7 – 43

GIRLS

EAST (1-2) – Ruthie Hulton 0-4 3-4 3, Graysyn Downing 0-2 0-2 0, Miah Norman 0-0 0-4 0, Jaelah Stanford 2-10 4-5 8, Nyla Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Tionn Wise 0-0 0-0 0, Siyanna Cody 3-6 0-4 7, Ja’Miah Ceasar 0-4 0-0 0, Natalie Hill 5-9 0-0 10, Aaliyah Weekley 0-1 0-0 0, Ja’Dajh Latiker 0-0 0-0 0, Shianne Denton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 7-17 28.

WEST (1-0) – Sydnie Wass 0-0 0-0 0, Halli Poock 8-15 0-0 18, Niya McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Lyvia Torrez 0-1 0-1 0, Isabell Lederman 1-2 4-4 6, Sahara Williams 8-13 2-4 20, Allyson Landers 5-6 0-0 12, Sierra Moore 3-10 0-0 6, Shatiera Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Calia Gladney 1-2 0-0 3, Danica Wrage 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 6-9 71.

East;8;4;3;13 – 28

West;23;17;19;12 – 71