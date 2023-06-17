CEDAR FALLS — Party like it is 2010!

One day after beating Cedar Falls (13-10) for the first time in two years, Waterloo West (9-15) secured its first sweep of the Tigers in baseball since the 2010 season with a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

The length of time between sweeps surprised West head coach Tom Ulses, who said the win showed the hard work of his team.

“It is not surprising, but it kind of is when you look at the history,” Ulses said. “I am super proud of the kids—super happy for the kids. They have been battling, getting better all the time.”

“Tonight, our pitchers did an amazing job. Jesse [Alcorn] gave us a great start with four really solid innings. Then, Andrew Walker came in out of the bullpen, throwing hard, throwing strikes and just finished it off.”

The Wahawks’ strong play on the mound played a massive role in the win as the Wahawks mustered just one run in the contest on a Cedar Falls error despite out-hitting the Tigers 10-2.

According to Walker, the Wahawks strong performance in all three phases of the game came as a result of confidence gained from West’s 6-4 win over Cedar Falls on Thursday.

“We came in here prepared to win,” Walker said. “We did not have losing in our mindset at all.”

Although Walker projected confidence, Ulses said he cautioned the time against being overly so following their win on Thursday.

“Do not get too full of getting the win last night,” Ulses said. “We are going to come out and our goal is to do it again—to get another win—but you cannot take anything for granted in this game because it will humble you…It can frustrate you at times so you just have to keep working.”

West broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth as Talan Nelson, who courtesy ran for Alcorn, scored on a throwing error by the Tigers. Brady Dean originally put the ball in play with an infield single.

“That is what I preach to all of the guys,” Ulses said. “Be ready for your opportunity. Whether Talan is out there or Kaden [McConnell] is out there as a courtesy runner, they are out there to do a job. They have to be clued in, glued in to the game, ready to go.”

According to Walker, who entered the game after the Wahawks took the lead, he knew his job and executed it with confidence.

“I just went in with high confidence,” Walker said. “I did not think anything was going to stop me. I just threw really hard. I was not thinking.”

“I knew that I had a job to do. I needed to win the game. So, I just went out there prepared to throw strikes.”

Throw strikes, he did.

Walker entered into the game in the bottom of the fifth and retired the side in order, striking out one batter in the process. He did the same in the bottom of the sixth.

All the while the Waterloo West bats went silent unable to pad the lead, putting the ball back in Walker’s hands with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

The junior forced a flight out to right against the first batter of the seventh and got a 4-3 ground out for the second out.

Needing one out, Walker threw three strikes and only three strikes to knock out the final batter looking and seal the win for the Wahawks.

The win also makes the Wahawks winners of four consecutive games which includes wins over Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Iowa City Liberty, a 2022 Class 4A State Tournament qualifier. According to Ulses, the winning-streak can go a long way in building the confidence of his team.

“It shows them that if you do the work and you believe and come together as team anything can happen and great things can happen,” Ulses said. “You just have to keep getting better every day and make it happen.”

For Cedar Falls, head coach Brett Williams said following Thursday’s loss that he wanted to see better energy on Friday night. He got what he wanted in that respect.

“We had that,” Williams said. “Our pitching staff, they did exactly what we expected of them and what they have done the whole year. When you are not scoring runs that makes lots of plays critical”

“West made every play that they were asked to make and even some tough ones…to win late in the season, you have to be able to do that.”

Williams said the plan going forward for the Tigers will be to “figure out what was working at the beginning of the year” and start doing that again.

“We have to figure that out,” Williams said. “We have to get back to where we were at the beginning of the week.”

“We told them to take the weekend off and watch some college baseball…Just go watch guys play hard. How do you emulate the guys at the top?...It is continuing to stay the course. It is not like these two games dictate whether we go to the state tournament or not. We are still in it.”

Linescore West 1, Cedar Falls 0 West;000;010;0 - 1;10;1 CF;000;000;0 - 0;2;3 Jack Murphy, Reece Reints (5) and Shae Buskohl. Jesse Alcorn, Andrew Walker (5) and Tayvon Homolar. WP - Alcorn. LP - Reints. SV - Walker. 2B - West: Engstrom.

