High School Baseball: West names Ulses interim head coach

Tom Ulses has been selected as interim West High School’s head baseball coach, pending approval by the Waterloo Schools Board of Directors..

Ulses is in his first year as West High’s athletic director and he will continue to serve as athletic director for West High School. Prior to joining Waterloo Schools, he was the athletic director for Muscatine High School. Prior to his stint at Muscatine, Ulses was the Athletic Director at Columbus Catholic from 2016-2019 and the Principal from 2005-2016.

“I am looking forward to leading and serving the players and families of West High and Wahawk baseball in order to provide the structure and vision for a program that will prepare Wahawks to make a difference on the field and in their lives beyond baseball,” Ulses said.

Ulses comes to the program with a variety of coaching experiences in baseball and other sports. In addition to playing college baseball, Ulses has coached all levels of baseball from youth sports through high school. As a varsity baseball assistant coach at West Des Moines Dowling from 1996-2001, Ulses coached in tree state tournaments while winning state championships in 1999 and 2001.

In his coaching career, Ulses has helped develop and coach over 20 college baseball players.

During the past 21 years has also coached at Granville Spalding High School, Columbus Catholic, and Muscatine High School, Tom has also served as the administrator for seven state-qualifying baseball teams.

“We look forward to continuing a tradition of greatness through our baseball program,” West High principal Andy Miehe said.