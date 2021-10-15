Hempstead topples undisciplined West

WATERLOO – The missed the opportunities will keep Waterloo West head coach Lonnie Moore up late.
Waterloo West's Cavelle Fay is brought down by Dubuque Hempstead's Tyler Freiburger on a kick return in the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
The undisciplined play just infuriates him.
The Wahawks missed on a couple of early key chances and committed some penalties in the wrong moments as Dubuque Hempstead scored a 28-14 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Waterloo West's Jackson Westemeier grabs a fist-full jersey of Dubuque Hempstead's Noah Pettinger Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
“We missed a lot of opportunity and put ourselves in a hole right away,” Moore said. “We got down 15-0. We failed in the red zone a couple of times, just didn’t finish.
“But it is just crazy to be in week eight and have so many penalties, missed assignments and to have that continue to hurt us. That falls on me. I have to do a better job to make this a better disciplined team. But we’re having problems with discipline on and off the field and that is going to continue to hurt us.”
Hempstead (3-4) got four touchdown passes from Noah Pettinger as he completed 19 of 32 passes for 199 yards. Jayden Siegert had 10 catches for 89 yards and touchdowns of eight and 10, both in the second quarter as the Mustangs led 15-0 at halftime.
After the Wahawks were forced to punt after their first possession in the third quarter, Pettinger hit Logan Oedfey for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0.
West responded with a long drive capped off by a 1-yard Tyree Gardner touchdown dive.
Waterloo West's Jeremiah Feahn is brought down by Dubuque Hempstead's Charlie Besler after a reception in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
Hempstead regained its three-score lead on a Charlie Besler eight-yard touchdown grab. The Wahawks charged back again on a 22-yard Gardner to Jeremiah Feahn touchdown pass.
West attempted an onside kick after that score and got a great bounce on Jaxson Hoppes’ kick, but the ball bounced over the head of a Wahawk and into the arms of a Mustang.
“Our guys didn’t quit,” Moore said. “They played hard right to the end. It just comes down to the things we talked about at the start of the week.
“Execution. Doing the little things right and discipline and we didn’t do a good job in any of those three areas.”
Gardner finished 18 of 34 for 155 yards. Blaine Zikuda had four catches for 60 yards, and Feahn had five for 48.
The Wahawks close at Ottumwa next Friday.
PHOTOS: Waterloo West Homecoming Parade
091021-jrn-west-hoco-6
Hempstead 28, West 14
Hempstead;2;13;13;0 -- 28
West;0;0;7;7 -- 14
DH – Safety, West runner tackled in end zone
DH – Jayden Siegert 8 pass from Noah Pettinger (Luc Montocchio kick)
DH – Siegert 10 pass from Pettinger (kick blocked)
DH – Logan Odefey 65 pass from Pettinger (Alex Tackney kick)
West – Tyree Gardner 1 run (Jaxson Hoppes kick)
DH – Charlie Besler 8 pass from Pettinger (kick blocked)
West – Jeremiah Feahn 22 pass from Gardner (Hoppes kick)
TEAM STATISTICS ;DH;West
First downs;18;16
Rushes-yards;39-143;29-136
Passing yards;199;166
Comp-Att_int;19-31-0;18-35-1
Return yards;0;0
Penalties-yards;3-20;5-58
Punts-yards;4-41.0;2-39.5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing
HEMPSTEAD – Pettinger 10-57, Bryar Blean 10-28, Montocchio3-6, Kyrie Tate 14-54, Team 2-(-2).
WEST – Nathan Anderson 9-30, Gardner 10-50, Cavelle Fay 10-56.
Passing
HEMPSTEAD – Pettinger 19-32-0-199.
WEST – Gardner 18-34-0-166, Trevion Mabry 0-1-1.
Receiving
HEMPSTEAD – Besler 3-18, Siegert 10-89, Odefey 5-85, Tate 1-7
WEST – Jaylund Roby 8-35, Jeremiah Feahn 5-48, Blaine Zikuda 4-60, Anderson 1-10, Trevion Mabry 1-13
