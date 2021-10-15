Hempstead topples undisciplined West

WATERLOO – The missed the opportunities will keep Waterloo West head coach Lonnie Moore up late.

The undisciplined play just infuriates him.

The Wahawks missed on a couple of early key chances and committed some penalties in the wrong moments as Dubuque Hempstead scored a 28-14 victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.

“We missed a lot of opportunity and put ourselves in a hole right away,” Moore said. “We got down 15-0. We failed in the red zone a couple of times, just didn’t finish.

“But it is just crazy to be in week eight and have so many penalties, missed assignments and to have that continue to hurt us. That falls on me. I have to do a better job to make this a better disciplined team. But we’re having problems with discipline on and off the field and that is going to continue to hurt us.”

Hempstead (3-4) got four touchdown passes from Noah Pettinger as he completed 19 of 32 passes for 199 yards. Jayden Siegert had 10 catches for 89 yards and touchdowns of eight and 10, both in the second quarter as the Mustangs led 15-0 at halftime.

After the Wahawks were forced to punt after their first possession in the third quarter, Pettinger hit Logan Oedfey for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0.

West responded with a long drive capped off by a 1-yard Tyree Gardner touchdown dive.

Hempstead regained its three-score lead on a Charlie Besler eight-yard touchdown grab. The Wahawks charged back again on a 22-yard Gardner to Jeremiah Feahn touchdown pass.

West attempted an onside kick after that score and got a great bounce on Jaxson Hoppes’ kick, but the ball bounced over the head of a Wahawk and into the arms of a Mustang.

“Our guys didn’t quit,” Moore said. “They played hard right to the end. It just comes down to the things we talked about at the start of the week.

“Execution. Doing the little things right and discipline and we didn’t do a good job in any of those three areas.”

Gardner finished 18 of 34 for 155 yards. Blaine Zikuda had four catches for 60 yards, and Feahn had five for 48.

The Wahawks close at Ottumwa next Friday.

