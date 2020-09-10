Game on: West cancels, then reschedules Homecoming game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Life of an Iowa high school athletic director can get pretty hectic, especially now in the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo West’s Dr. Anthony Pappas had a whirlwind Thursday to say the least.

In a matter of hours, Pappas was forced to cancel and then reschedule the Wahawks’ homecoming football game.

Early Thursday afternoon, West was informed by Linn-Mar, its scheduled opponent that one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the Lions’ varsity team would have to go into a two-week quarantine.

At that time, Pappas said the school was not pursing a new opponent. But things changed quickly with Class 2A Anamosa reaching out to West and agreeing to play at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s been a trying, crazy 24 hours,” Pappas said. “We were supposed to play Iowa City West, but it lost its appeal to continue playing and we switched to Linn-Mar. Then about 11 a.m. today, Linn-Mar called us and said they had to go into quarantine because of a positive test.

“After Linn-Mar called us, we called the state to see if there were any teams and we couldn’t find any. Then about 2:30, 3 p.m., Anamosa called and it worked out.”