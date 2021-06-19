 Skip to main content
Friday replay: West splits with No. 4 Hempstead
PREP BASEBALL

Waterloo West Logo.png

DUBUQUE – Ben Melcher worked six strong innings and drove in two runs as Waterloo West split a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader with fourth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead Friday with a 6-4 win in the night cap.

Melcher worked around 10 hits while going six innings before Dylan Alcorn worked the seventh for the save. Melcher struck out five and walked none.

Luke Fordyce, Carter Schulte, Brady O’Connor and Clayton Rottinghaus each hit doubles. Rottinghaus scored twice.

In the opener, a 7-4 Mustang win, Hempstead used a five-run third to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead.

The Wahawks saw Adams go 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Sam Moore collected a pair of hits and also drove in two.

West (12-6 overall, 7-5 in MVC play) return to action Monday in Farley against Western Dubuque. Hempstead fell to 16-3 overall, 12-2 in MVC.

Linescores

HEMPSTEAD 7-4, WEST 4-6

First game

West;012;000;1 – 4;6;4

Hempstead;105;001;x  --  7;8;2.

West battery: Tayvon Homolar, Alex Willis (6) and Landon Sturch. 2B – West: Moore, O’Conner, Adams. DH: Stromeyer, Cornelius, Booth, Schope.

Second game

West;002;220;0  -- 6;8;0

Hempstead;010;201;0  -- 4;10;0

Ben Melcher, Dylan Alcorn (7) and Dylan Kipper, Landon Sturch.  Cole Swartz, Dane Schope (5), Zach Sabers (5) and Solen Munson. 2B – West: Luke Fordyce, Schulte, O’Connor, Rottinghaus.

