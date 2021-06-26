Friday replay: Prairie rides Kentucky commit Jackson Nove's gem to sweep of West

WATERLOO -- Kentucky commit Jackson Nove outdueled Waterloo West senior Luke Fordyce as Cedar Rapids Prairie scored a 1-0 victory in the first game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader Friday at West.

The fifth-ranked Hawks (23-3) completed the sweep over the Wahawks (13-9) with an 8-5 win in the nightcap.

The left-handed Nove allowed just four hits while striking out 15 in a complete-game effort in the opener that saw Fordyce limit Prairie to just one hit.

The Hawks scored on the only run of the game on their only hit in the third inning. With Noah day on second after walking, the left-handed hitting Lewis slapped a double down the left-field line that landed inches inside of the foul line.

Fordyce went the distance allowing the only hit while walking four and striking out four.

Brady O’Connor had a one-out double in the seventh for the Wahawks, but West could not capitalize to score the game-tying run. It was the third of three times the Wahawks had a runner on second with one out in the game.

West's Ben Melcher had two hits.

Prairie won the nightcap, 8-5, as West threatened in every inning with 10 hits in addition to walking four times

