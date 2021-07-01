Fort Dodge sweeps Waterloo West in twinbill

After turning in one of the best individual performances of the season for the Fort Dodge baseball team, Jace Ulrich was quick to deflect praise to his teammates.
Ulrich pitched a complete game, eight-inning two-hitter to beat Waterloo West in the opener, then drove in five runs of the nightcap as the Dodgers (13-18 overall) swept the Wahawks, 2-1 and 12-4.
“It was an awesome night,’’ Ulrich said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, like Eli Elsbecker, Christian Davidson and Carson Peterson, making plays behind me in the infield.
“I’m confident on the mound with boys behind me.”
At the plate, the Dodger junior was 3-for-7 with three home runs and seven RBI. In the opener he hit a solo home run and drew a bases loaded walk to give the Dodgers the victory.
In the nightcap, Ulrich blasted a three-run home run down the left field line and a two-run shot to right centerfield as the Dodgers erased a 4-0 deficit. Ulrich has four home runs in the last six games with 14 RBI.
“I was seeing the ball really well,’’ Ulrich said. “Hitting in the fourth spot, I have a job to do.
“It’s awesome (winning three straight). We just need to ride the wave and stay on top.”
Ulrich (2-1) allowed only two hits, giving up one earned run with five strikeouts. The Wahawks (15-13) got on the board in the first inning of the opener, but the Dodgers shut them out the rest of the way.
Fort Dodge scored a run in the fourth to tie the contest.
In the eighth, Drake Callon started the inning with an eight-pitch at bat. Callon got down 0-2, fouling off four straight balls. He then took the next four pitches to earn the walk.
Callon stole second and third, Carson Peterson was walked, and Christian Davidson earned an intentional pass.
Ulrich then looked at four straight pitches to force in the winning run.
The two teams combined for five hits in the opener and exploded for 13 in the nightcap.
Waterloo West plated three runs in the third inning and added one more in the fourth inning for a 4-0 advantage.
The Dodgers got on the board in the fourth inning, manufacturing a run in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Zimmermann started the rally by being hit by a pitch. Landon Meyer was the courtesy runner for Zimmermann, who then stole second base.
Eli Elsbecker sacrificed Meyer to third, who then scored on Sawyer Springer RBI ground out.
That was the starting point for FDSH, which then scored eight runs in the fifth and tacked on three in the sixth.
Davidson started the scoring with an RBI-double to score Triston Bockoven. Ulrich then took the second pitch over the wall, scoring Peterson and Davidson. Zimmerman made it back-to-back longballs with a solo shot.
After Bockoven, Jerry Chada and Sawyer Springer reached base, Callon cleared the bases with a double.
Davidson started the sixth with a walk, and Ulrich deposited his eighth home run of the season behind Ed McNeil Field.
Bockoven delivered a double to plate Eli Elsbecker for the final Dodger run.
Davidson, Bockoven and Ulrich had two hits each in the game. Ulrich had five RBI, Callon had three.
In his first varsity action of the season, Dalton Rosalez (1-0) picked up the victory in relief of Carson Werning. Rosalez went 3.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two.
The Dodgers are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Marshalltown. Waterloo West hosts Linn-Mar in doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Friday.