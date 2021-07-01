Fort Dodge sweeps Waterloo West in twinbill

Ulrich (2-1) allowed only two hits, giving up one earned run with five strikeouts. The Wahawks (15-13) got on the board in the first inning of the opener, but the Dodgers shut them out the rest of the way.

Fort Dodge scored a run in the fourth to tie the contest.

In the eighth, Drake Callon started the inning with an eight-pitch at bat. Callon got down 0-2, fouling off four straight balls. He then took the next four pitches to earn the walk.

Callon stole second and third, Carson Peterson was walked, and Christian Davidson earned an intentional pass.

Ulrich then looked at four straight pitches to force in the winning run.

The two teams combined for five hits in the opener and exploded for 13 in the nightcap.

Waterloo West plated three runs in the third inning and added one more in the fourth inning for a 4-0 advantage.

The Dodgers got on the board in the fourth inning, manufacturing a run in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Zimmermann started the rally by being hit by a pitch. Landon Meyer was the courtesy runner for Zimmermann, who then stole second base.

Eli Elsbecker sacrificed Meyer to third, who then scored on Sawyer Springer RBI ground out.