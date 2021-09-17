Dubuque Senior blitzes Waterloo West

Statistically, Senior was dominant in the opening quarter, grabbing a 10-0 lead heading to the second quarter.

The Rams ran 23 plays for 142 yards, while West ran eight for 10 yards and no first downs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior quarterback Jack Gilligan had a 6-yard TD run and was phenomenal in the early going. But he definitely got some help from his friends.

Chief among them, Hayden Francois.

Even though Landon Sauser made the tougher catch, hauling in a thrice-tipped drive-saving dandy in traffic, it was Francois that pulled down the money-makers.

Gilligan hit Francois in perfect stride on Senior’s first snap of the second quarter for a 76-yard score.

Francois accounted for nearly half of those yards after the catch. On Senior’s very next play, the 6-foot-3 speedster accounted for all 62 yards of the pass that put Senior up 24-0, when Gilligan tossed a screen pass his way. Francois weaved through traffic all the way to the endzone and the rout was on.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and we try to get them in position to make them,” Ploessl said. “It wasn’t just one guy tonight. Everybody shared the wealth a little bit.”