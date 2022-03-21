Dr. Anthony Pappas to step down as Waterloo West AD

Dr. Anthony Pappas will step down as Athletic Director at Waterloo West at the end of the school year. He will then step into a new role as the District Athletic Department Assistant within the Waterloo Schools Athletic Department.

According to a press release sent out by the District, Pappas, "will support the District’s Athletic Department and the newly created Middle School Athletics & Activities Coordinator. Among many things, this position will work to improve academic achievement for student athletes and increase opportunities for skill development and camps for Waterloo’s youth."

Pappas had served as the West High AD for 13 years.

“Dr. Pappas has done an outstanding job as the West High Athletic Director and we look forward to him sharing his experiences and expertise to help support the growth of all of the Waterloo athletic programs,” said Dan Huff, Waterloo Schools District Director of Athletics and Activities.

Although he will be moving into a new role within the district, Pappas will remain on at West as the head coach of the girls basketball team. This fall will mark his 42nd season in that role.

The Wahawks are coming off a season in which they finished as 5A state runner-ups. They'll return a senior core of Haley Poock, Sahara Williams and Sierra Moore this fall. West will graduate two starters in Brooklynn Smith and Jaide Domatob and two other seniors, but the remainder of this years squad will be back.

Pappas will remain as West AD for the rest of the school year. The press release stated that the search for his replacement would begin "immediately."

“I am excited to begin my new role with the Waterloo School District," Dr. Pappas said. "I want to continue to work hard to improve all of our programs for all of our students.”

