Conrey, Green will be frenemies Monday

“She has definitely made me better over the years, and she has one of the nicest, sweetest families.”

After qualifying Tuesday for the state tournament and then finding out the Wahawks and Tigers would play each other, Conrey, a Grand View University commit, began to have reservations about the poster.

“I did look at the picture last night and wondered should I take it down? I was like, whatever, Emerson’s awesome.”

For Green’s part, she said Conrey needs to send over a West girls' basketball poster pronto.

“I need to get one. I don’t have one, so she needs to get me one,” laughed Green who will play at UNI next winter. “We have grown up together. I love her and she is awesome.

"It feels a little weird after playing against and with each other so much growing up that now we are going to be playing one more time against each other, but this time each of us trying to win a state championship.”