Conrey, Green will be frenemies Monday

DES MOINES – Lauren Conrey rolled her eyes, laughed and asked how the information had been released.
When she learned the acquisition of alluded-to evidence was witnessed first hand, she fessed up.
“Yes, I do,” Conrey sheepishly responded.
On a bedroom wall of the Waterloo West star guard is a signed poster of her life-long partner in crime, Emerson Green ... in Green's Cedar Falls basketball uniform.
The significance of this admission isn’t out of the normal as typically close friends have many photos of friends in their rooms. It wouldn’t be out of the question that Green has a photo of Conrey somewhere in her room.
“I need to send her one, she’d put it up. I know she would,” Conrey laughed.
But what makes this admission fun and interesting is the next time Conrey and Green plan to get together is they will have adopted the Cobra Kai mantra of No Mercy.
Monday at 3:15 p.m at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Conrey will lead the sixth-ranked Wahawks (19-4) against Green’s fifth-ranked Tigers (19-4) in a Class 5A first-round girls’ state basketball tournament game.
“When we last played them they had a poster signing and I told Emerson to autograph one for me, and I will cut you out and hang it up,” Conrey explained. “I’m not a Cedar Falls fan, and I definitely respect all those girls, but Emerson and I have grown up friends. With her dad being at UNI and our brothers on the Panther team we have traveled all the time with each other to UNI games. We’ve played on the same AAU basketball team for quite a few years.
“She has definitely made me better over the years, and she has one of the nicest, sweetest families.”
After qualifying Tuesday for the state tournament and then finding out the Wahawks and Tigers would play each other, Conrey, a Grand View University commit, began to have reservations about the poster.
“I did look at the picture last night and wondered should I take it down? I was like, whatever, Emerson’s awesome.”
For Green’s part, she said Conrey needs to send over a West girls' basketball poster pronto.
“I need to get one. I don’t have one, so she needs to get me one,” laughed Green who will play at UNI next winter. “We have grown up together. I love her and she is awesome.
"It feels a little weird after playing against and with each other so much growing up that now we are going to be playing one more time against each other, but this time each of us trying to win a state championship.”
Conrey and Green were friends long before their basketball days, winning a Leisure Services softball title as part of the Brewers when they were in the third and fourth grade. The duo joined forces on the AAU basketball circuit with another Tiger, Anaya Barney, in the sixth grade as members of the Iowa Barnstormers before Conrey and Green joined another AAU team, Iowa Prep, and playing together through their sophomore seasons.
Their bond grew stronger when Lauren’s brother Lincoln, and Emerson’s brother, A.J., became teammates on the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team. Now they are frequently in the same section at the McLeod Center or various arenas in the Missouri Valley Conference supporting the Panthers and their brothers.
In fact, at the conclusion of the 5A tournament on Friday, Conrey and Green will be following each other to St. Louis where UNI is the top seed for the MVC Tournament.
“We were just talking about that,” Green said. “It is crazy we will be playing against each other and than catching up again in St. Louis.”
Collection of Lauren Conrey-Emerson Green photos
Life-long friends Lauren Conrey of Waterloo West and Emerson Green of Cedar Falls will face off in a Class 5A first-round girls' state basketball game Monday. On Saturday, the two will be sitting next to each other in the stands in St. Louis cheering on their brothers Lincoln Conrey and A.J. Green, teammates on the Northern Iowa men's basketball team in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament.