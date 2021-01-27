 Skip to main content
Adam Dehl named Waterloo West softball coach
PREP SOFTBALL

prep-logo-waterloo west.jpg

WATERLOO—Adam Dehl has been approved by the Waterloo Schools Board of Education as the next head varsity softball coach at West High School.

Dehl has been coaching softball for 16 years in the Waterloo Optimist program and helped oversee the Junior Wahawk softball program for seven years. Dehl served as West High’s varsity assistant softball coach for the previous two seasons.

“I am very happy to announce Adam Dehl as our new head varsity softball coach,” Waterloo West athletics director Dr. Tony Pappas said. “I know he will work very hard to improve our softball program. He will be very vested in the work needed to help all of our softball players and teams improve.”

+1 
Adam Dehl 2021

Dehl

 Contributed Photo
