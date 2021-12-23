Weekly roundup: WSR suffers loss to Marion

After getting out to a 13-11 lead through one quarter of play on Monday against Marion, the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks were unable to keep up momentum as they were defeated 71-52. Cole Hotz led the effort with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Dunkerton 86 Don Bosco 31

The Raiders had no trouble winning the Coaches vs. Cancer contest. Preston Gillespie led the way with a double double (28 points, 10 rebounds) while Casey Garner also had a double double with 18 points and 13 assists. Kaden Behrens added 14 for Dunkerton while Don Bosco didn't report stats for this game.

WSR 65 Crestwood 49

The Go-Hawks bounced back nicely on Tuesday with a solid win against the Cadets. Keaton Farmer (25 points) and Jordan Kruse (15 points) were the leaders for Waverly-Shell Rock.

Western Dubuque 61 Waterloo West 43

After getting off to a 3-0 start on the season, the Wahawks dropped their third consecutive game on Tuesday. No stats were reported for this game.

Grundy Center 49 DNH 46

The Wolverines continue to keep games tight, but were unable to pull out the win in this one, even after outscoring Grundy 17-10 in the fourth. Braxten Johnson (13 points) and Jacob Stockdale (11 points) led the way for DNH.

Union 58 Hudson 55

After Union jumped out to a 16-point lead at the midway point, the Pirates valiantly fought their way back into this one. It wasn't enough in the end to overcome the Knights. Camden Davis (20 points) and Cullin Urgin (11 points) led the way for Hudson while the Knights didn't report stats for this one.

Riceville 57 Waterloo Christian 55

Credit the Regents for keeping this one close throughout, but Waterloo Christian once again ran out of gas in the fourth quarter to take their seventh loss of the season. Drew Wagner's 21 points led the Regents, followed by Bryce Adams' 15.

Girls basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 43 Vinton-Shellsburg 29

After falling behind 14-10 in the first, the Go-Hawks got it together to outplay Vinton-Shellsburg the rest of the way. Katelyn Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 21 points.

Dunkerton 55 Don Bosco 17

The Raiders had little difficulty in this one as the Dons continue to try and learn how to play together. No stats were reported for this game.

WSR 57 Crestwood 27

For the second time in two days, the Go-Hawks came away with the victory. Trinidee Moore had 14 points while Morgan Aikey added 11.

DNH 48 Grundy Center 19

The Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification, had no problem taking down the Spartans. Payton Preston had 12 points while Ellary Knock added 10.

Union 47 Hudson 36

Credit the Pirates for keeping things close through each quarter, but the Knights' youthful group continues to show signs of growth. Reagan Sorensen's 16 points led the game while Ava Mills put up 10 for the Knights. Hudson was led by Addie Rhoades' 11 and Elyse Trunk's 10.

Riceville 62 Waterloo Christian 46

The Regents suffered their first loss of the season after the Wildcats separated themselves in the fourth quarter. Reagan Wheeler did her part by scoring 30 points, a game high.

Wahlert Catholic 63 Waterloo East 35

The bigger story from this game were the allegations that Wahlert fans shouted racial obscenities at the Trojan players. More on that story in section A.

Waterloo West 66 Western Dubuque 29

It was another runaway for the Wahawks thanks to the dominant performances of Allie Poock (19 points), Sahara Williams (17 points, 10 rebounds) and CeCe Moore (11 points).

Wrestling

DNH splits triangular Tuesday

The Wolverines faced off against Northern Tama West Marshall. While they were victorious over the former by a score of 56-21, they couldn't defeat the latter as they fell 38-30.

Denver pulls of quadrangular sweep

The Cyclones took victories over Columbus Catholic (42-36), Jesup (49-29) and Solon (40-38). CHS and Jesup ended their contest 39-39 but the Sailors and J-Hawks both fell to Solon.

Union goes 2-0 in triangular

The Knights knocked off Hudson 51-27 while taking down East Marshall 56-21. Hudson managed to beat the Mustangs 63-16.

Don Bosco falls to Southeast Polk

The Dons followed up their second place finish at the Battle of Waterloo with a 44-23 loss on Tuesday.

Bowling

West splits meet Tuesday

The boys defeated CR Kennedy 3155 to 3118. The Wahawks trailed by 21 pins going into the last baker game, and fired a 243 to pull out the victory. Tayvon Homolar led the way with 515.

The West girls lost to CR Kennedy 2961 to 2849. Melanie Nelson led the Wahawks with 447.

East drops both contests on Tuesday

The boys fell to CR Jefferson 2836 to 2251 with Alec Timmerman leading the way with 340. The girls lost 2825 to 2539 with Alyssa Duckworth leading the way with a score of 414.

Swimming

Cedar Falls loses to Iowa City West 118-52

Despite the loss, the Tigers still came away with two first place finishers in John Butler (100 back) and Cole Wilson (200 IM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0