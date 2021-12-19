Weekend roundup: Blackhawks split two games with Fargo

The Waterloo Blackhawks split their series with the Fargo Force on Thursday and Friday. Waterloo dropped the first game 1-0 before responding with a 5-2 win on Friday. Garrett Schifsky (two goals), James Hong (two assists) and John Waldron (one goal, one assist) led the way for the Blackhawks in the second game.

Boys basketball

Denver 75 Dunkerton 74: The Cyclones overcame a six-point halftime deficit on Thursday thanks in large part to a third quarter in which they outscored the Raiders 22-14. Caylor Hoffer was outstanding with 33 points while Mitchell DeVries had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. For Dunkerton, Casey Gardner led the way with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kaden Behrens (18 points, 10 rebounds), Preston Gillespie (14 points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Kyler Rich (10 points, seven rebounds) also had big nights.

Colo-Nesco 48 Don Bosco 44: Trailing 31-21 at halftime, the Dons fought back in the third quarter as they outscored Colo-Nesco 18-9. They couldn’t keep it going in the fourth quarter, however, as they ultimately lost. Ty Purdy (15 points) and Ryan McFadden (12 points, eight rebounds) led the way for Don Bosco.

Cedar Falls 63 Waterloo West 42: Initially thought of as one of the best games of Friday night, this one became a runaway quickly as the Tigers went up 29-17 at the midway point and just kept on scoring. Si’Marion Anderson led the Wahawks with 23 points. The Tigers were led by Trey Campbell (26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals), Dallas Bear (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Aaron Brost (12 points).

Xavier 58 Waterloo East 57 OT: The Trojans were able to force an extra period of play, but were unable to get their first win of the season. Stats were not posted online for East.

Aplington-Parkersburg 81 Hudson 69: The Pirates were impressive in the first half as they outscored the Falcons 40-31, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a first half in which they were outscored 50-29. Culin Ugrin (25 points), Camden Davis (18 points, 11 rebounds), and Lyle Olsen (12 points, eight assists) were outstanding for the Pirates.

Columbus Catholic 47 Dike-New Hartford 44: It was a back and forth game, but the Sailors collected their first win of the season when Ben Trost hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired. Trost led the Sailors with 18 points while Carter Gallagher had 12 points. Brewer Eiklenborg had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines.

Jesup 70 Union 59: The J-Hawks steadily increased their lead little by little throughout the game to get back to .500 on the season (3-3). Carson Lienau (31 points, 15 rebounds), Corbin Fuelling (14 points), and Parker McHone (11 points) led the way for Jesup. Union did not post stats online. They are now 4-2 on the season.

Tripoli 50 Waterloo Christian 48: Leading 43-34 after three quarters, the Regents couldn’t hold on as they were outscored 16-5 in the final period. Drew Wagner (17 points, nine rebounds) and Mason Reisetter (10 points) led the Regents.

Waverly-Shell Rock 68 Waukon 40: WSR was up just two at the midway point and led by seven entering the fourth quarter. That’s when the Go-Hawks caught fire as they outscored Waukon 27-6 in the final period to get the lopsided win. Keaton Farmer (18 points), Cole Hotz (12 points) and Luis Portillo (11 points) led the way for WSR.

Cedar Falls 64 Mason City 46: Saturday saw the Tigers keep on rolling. Campbell (29 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Derek Woods (10 points, seven rebounds) led the way for Cedar Falls. No scoring summary was available.

Girls basketball

Denver 76 Dunkerton 19: As the final score would suggest, the Cyclones never had any trouble in this one. Grace Hennessey (21 points), Reese Johnson (15 points, seven assists, five steals), Allison Bonnette (14 points) and Avery Forde (11 points, six assists) led Denver while Maeson Wolff (seven points) led Dunkerton.

Aplington-Parkersburg 59 Hudson 29: After the Pirates kept it close in the first quarter, the Falcons pulled away and got the win. Addie Rhoades (10 points, eight rebounds) and Macey McKenna (10 points, nine rebounds) led the way for Hudson.

Denver 87 Oelwein 25: For the second day in a row, Denver had no trouble taking the win. Johnson and Hennessey each had 23 points while Bonnette added 13 points. The Cyclones are now 9-1 on the year.

DNH 62 Columbus Catholic 14: The Wolverines never had an issue in this one. Payton Peterson had 23 points while Ellary Knock contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for DNH while Natalie Steele led the Sailors with five.

Jesup 56 Union 42: Union actually outscored the J-Hawks 36-30 from the second quarter onward, but Jesup was unstoppable in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 26-6 lead. That allowed them to hold on the rest of the game and get the win. Jesup didn’t post stats online, but the Knights were led by Reagan Sorensen (19 points) and Brigette Rohrer (13 points, eight rebounds).

Waterloo Christian 49 Tripoli 27: After close first half in which the Regents led just 23-19, Waterloo Christian manhandled Tripoli in the third quarter, 16-0. That was all the Regents needed to get the win. Reagan Wheeler (17 points) and Allison White (12 points) led the way for Waterloo Christian.

Waverly-Shell Rock 36 Waukon 26: No stats or scoring breakdown was available for this game. The Go-Hawks are now 5-1.

Jesup 61 MFL-Mar-Mac 46: A 33-12 first half by the J-Hawks gave them enough of a cushion to secure the win over the Bulldogs. No stats for Jesup were posted online.

Cedar Falls 59 Mason City 36: 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. That’s exactly how Cedar Falls managed to beat Mason City on Saturday, even after being outscored 16-5 in the fourth. Grace Knutson (18 points), Sarah Albaugh (15 points) and Anna Sandvold (12 points) led the way for the Tigers.

Waterloo West 53 Columbus Catholic 24: The Wahawks had little trouble in this one as they moved to 6-1 while the Sailors fell to 2-5. No stats were posted by either team online.

Wrestling

Cedar Falls drops meet against Linn-Mar Thursday: Before competing in the Battle of Waterloo, the Tigers took on Linn-Mar. There were some bright spots for the Tigers (Dylan Whitt’s 13-4 MD in the 152 spot for one), they were just edged out by Linn-Mar 36-34 on the night.

DNH goes 2-0 in Thursday triangular: The Wolverines took down AGWSR 43-27 before beating Iowa Falls-Alden 42-30 in a triangular.

Union goes 2-0, CHS splits Thursday: The Knights looked strong on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo as they beat Columbus Catholic 39-36 and Wapsie Valley 47-27. After losing to Union, the Sailors took down Wapsie Valley 42-36.

Denver goes 3-0 in quad meet: The Cyclones didn’t have the best weekend at the Battle of Waterloo, but they looked great on Thursday in completing the sweep on the night against AP-GC (45-34), HLV (60-6) and East Marshall (52-15).

Jesup splits triangular: The J-Hawks beat BCLUW 57-18, but lost to Sigourney-Keota 54-21.

Hudson finished third at North Polk Comet Invitational: The Pirates finished with 175.5 team points as every one of their wrestlers placed. Tate Entriekn (182) and Karter Krapfl (152) both took home first place.

Jesup finishes sixth at Starmont `Doug Guilford` Tournament: The J-Hawks had nine of their twelve wrestlers place with Skyler Blad taking first place at the 195 spot.

Swimming

Waterloo finishes in fifth at Decorah Invitational: The combined team of East, West, and Columbus scored 178, but finished last among the five teams competing.

Cedar Falls takes sixth at Little Hawk Invite: 141 team points allowed the Tigers to take sixth out of eight teams.

Boys Bowling

Dubuque Hempstead beats East: Hempstead defeated the Trojans 2872-2302. Alec Timmerman was the leader for the Trojans with 397 points.

Waukon beats WSR: Waukon won 2589-2787. The Go-Hawks were led by Gabe Holden who had 435 points.

Western Dubuque defeats Cedar Falls: 3116-2923 was the final score as the Tigers were led by Owen Brinkler’s 435.

Charles City takes down Columbus Catholic: Charles City had little trouble as they won 2695-1759. Columbus was led by Peter Minar’s 289.

Decorah 2569 Denver 2414: The Cyclones didn’t post stats online.

CF takes 18th, West 19th at Prairie tournament: 22 teams competed in the event. Further scores were unavailable.

