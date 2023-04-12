The Waterloo West girls tennis team picked up a dominant win over Wahlert, Tuesday.

The Wahawks nearly swept the singles matches during the contest, going 5-1 and taking the top five spots.

Sasha Hyacinth faced little trouble in the top singles match as the senior won going away, 6-1, 6-0.

Anna Christensen won the No. 2 match, 6-2, 6-3. Sedina Begic managed a come-from-behind win at No. 3, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4. Avaya Burnside took the No. 4 match, 6-0, 6-3, and Jessica Hageman took the No. 5 match, 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 10-7.

In doubles, Wahlert found more success taking the No. 2 and No. 3 matches, but Begic and Christensen got the win at No. 1, 6-3, 6-2.

Cedar Falls 7, Western Dubuque 2: The Tigers dispatched the Bobcats in short order, taking 5-of-6 singles matches and 2-of-3 doubles matches to secure another home victory.

Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers combined to go a perfect 24-0 in their singles matches in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

Sriya Kalala and Franziska Schleicher, similarly, rolled at No. 3 and No. 4 with 6-1, 6-1 wins.

Nadia Patel rounded out the Tigers’ singles wins with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the No. 6 singles match.

Mallavarapu and Sagers combined for a 6-2, 6-0 win in the top doubles match while Kalala and Schleicher took the No. 2 doubles match, 6-2, 6-3.

BOYS’ TENNIS

CEDAR FALLS 9, WESTERN DUBUQUE 0: The Cedar Falls boys’ tennis team rounded out a clean sweep of the Bobcats on hardcourt, Tuesday.

Between Param Sampat, Sai Pranav Kota and Ben Smalley, the Tigers gave up just five games across six sets in the top three singles matches.

Shawn Wegmann and Grant Redfern kept the Tigers winning ways going in the No. 4 and No. 6 singles spots while Miko Patterson managed a three set win, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8, at No. 5.

Sampat and Pranav Kota struggled slightly in the top doubles spot, but managed a 6-4, 6-1 win. The duos of Smalley and Wegmann and Patterson and Redfern dropped just three games in four sets to nab doubles wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 contests.

Boone 9, Columbus 0: The Columbus Catholic Sailors suffered a setback against the Toreadors of Boone, Tuesday.

The duo of Ryan Weber and Drew Schultz managed to take a game in the second set of a 6-0, 6-1 doubles loss.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Columbus 3, Denver 2: The Sailors needed a second half comeback, but managed to top the Cyclones for their first win of the season.

Trailing 2-1 at half, the Sailors managed a pair of second half tallies while shutting out Denver to get the win.

Senior John Pranger continued his hunt for the program record for goals in a season with a pair. The Sailors other goal came via a Denver own goal.

Ethan larson and Lakin Foelske netted the Cyclones first half goals.

Linn-Mar 2, Cedar Falls 0: The Tigers remain in the hunt for their first win of the regular season following a shutout loss to Linn-Mar.

Cedar Falls battled to a scoreless stalemate at half, but two second-half goals from Linn-Mar proved the difference.

Jack Johnson and Mason Grant scored for Linn-Mar.

Des Moines North 9, East 0: Waterloo East fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss to the Polar Bears on Tuesday.

North scored five goals in the first half and four in the second half to earn its second win of the regular season.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Hudson 2, Columbus 1: In a battle of talented foes, the Pirates came out on top in extra time to top the Sailors.

Columbus owned a 1-0 lead after one half of play, but Hudson managed the second-half equalizer before winning in a third overtime period.

Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Falls 0: The Tigers fell to 2-2 on the season following a loss to the Lions.

Cedar Falls held Linn-Mar to just one goal in the first half, but the Lions erupted for a trio of scores in the second half to seal the win.

GIRLS’ TRACK

East, West, Columbus, Cedar Falls at Metro Track & Field Meet: Sophia Keys walked away from Memorial Stadium with a couple of medals in hand.

The Columbus Catholic freshman managed second place finishes in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. West freshman Alena Muheljic edged Keys in the 100, running a time of 14.00 seconds to Keys’ 14.06. In the 200, East senior Nyla Norman took first with a time of 26.76 while Keys ran a 28.31 for the silver medal.

Keys broke through for gold in the long jump. Keys soared 16-08.00—more than a foot further than any other competitors—to earn first place in the event.

Cedar Falls’ Ruby Schillinger took home one gold and one silver medal. The sophomore took first in the 1500-meter race with a time of 5:13.82—nearly eight seconds faster than the next best competitor—and took second in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:05.00. Cedar Falls freshman Paige Wilson took first in the 400 with a time of 1:01.42.

Natalie See managed podium finishes in both throws events. The Waterloo East senior won the shot put with a throw of 33-03.50 and finished in third in the discus with a toss of 76-00.

Cedar Falls sophomore Peyton Cota managed the inverse of See, winning the discus with a toss of 95-04 which put her 19-feet ahead of second place. Cota took third in the shot put with a throw of 30-08.50.

Waterloo West senior Gabrielle Burton took second in both throws events with a toss of 76-06 in discus and 31-08.50 in shot put.

GIRLS’ GOLF

West at Gardner Quad: The Wahawks took second place in the team battle with a team score of 193 total strokes.

Olivia Wittmayer and Ellyn Whittemore led the way for West with scores of 47. Wittmayer managed one birdie and three pars during her day while Whittmore managed two pars.

Grayson Neilsen turned a nine-hole round of 49 strokes. The senior made par on four holes.

Freshman Allyson Landers recorded a score of 50 strokes, but led all competitors with two birdies which came on back-to-back holes.

Addison Risetter rounded out the Wahawks team score wit ha score of 52, making par on two holes.

Grace Braun and Callie Smedley also completed rounds for West.

Cedar Rapids Washington took first place in the team standings with a score of 163 strokes.

Cedar Falls at Pheasant Ridge Quad: The Tigers dropped a tight team race as a score of 176 put them just four strokes back of Dubuque Wahlert’s winning score of 172.

Molly Ratchford and Zoe Sexton tied for the team-lead with a 42 strokes apiece. Both finished among the top 10 competitors at the competition.

Haley Jacobs put together a strong outing wit ha score of 45 while Taylor Urbanek and Elliot Victoria both scored 47 to round out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls.

Jacy Nielsen and Ava Meyers also completed a full nine-hole round for the Tigers.