Wednesday's High School Roundup: WSR, Nashua-Plainfield, Wapsie Valley earn state bids

The Wapsie Valley boys' wrestling team earned a spot at the Class 1A State duals tournament with a 39-33 win over Lisbon, Tuesday.

Trailing 11-0 after the first three matches, the Warriors rallied to win seven of the final 11 to get the win and earn their fifth state dual appearance and first since 2017 when the Warriors took seventh.

Dawson Schmit sparked the Warriors with a win over Ben Kelley at 126 via fall in 28 seconds.

At 132, Easton Krall got the win via fall over Lucas Capron in 31 seconds. Garrett Miller (152) and Brock Kleitsch (160) also won via fall in 2:44 and 3:33, respectively.

Cannon Joerger and Jake Schoer earned wins a 182 and 195 via forfiet.

Keegon Brown put the Warriors ahead for good 39-27 with an 11-6 win via decision over Indy Ferguson.

Nashua-Plainfield 50, Lake Mills 15: The Huskies won 10 of 14 matches over Lake Mills to earn a spot at the Class 1A state duals tournament.

Nic Brase (113) and Kaden Wilken (138) both earned major decision victories with wins of 10-2 and 14-4, respectively.

The Huskies also earned five wins via fall as Garret Rinken (126), Kendrick Huck (132), Titus Evans (170), Tate White (182) and Aiden Sullivan (195) all pinned their opponents.

White posted the quickest win with a fall in 19 seconds while Sullivan and Huck also earned wins in under a minute.

Hayden Munn (120) and Jackson Carey (152) both won via decision while Landon Pratt (285) won via forfeit.

This will be the Huskies second straight and eighth overall trip to the state duals. N-P won titles in 2004 and 2012.

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Cedar Rapids Prairie 19: The Go-Hawks earned six wins via fall and one via technical fall in a dominant win over the Hawks.

Zander Wedemeier (182), McCrae Hagarty (195), Caden Wetherell (220), Jake Walker (285), Ryder Block (138) and Robert Poyner (170) won via pin. Poyner posted the quickest win with a fall time of 1:04.

Bas Diaz dominated his way to a technical fall with a 24-9 win in 5:52 over Casey Kelley at 145.

Alex Hornyak (126) won 8-1 via decision while Ethan Bibler (152) took care of Logan Redig for a 12-0 major decision win.

The win sends the two-time defending champions Go-Hawks to the Class 3A state duals tournament for the 17th time. WSR will be seeking its seventh state duals title as the No. 2 seed in Class 3A

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29: The Regents improved to 13-7 on the season with a 42-point win over the Wildcats, Tuesday.

Drew Wagner led the Regents in scoring with 26 points. The junior added 8 rebounds.

Aaron Zwack and Jared Aronson also scored in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Eli Evans added eight points and eight rebounds.

Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 34: Dallas Bear went off for 31 points to lead the Tigers to their 11th win of the season.

Bear got hot in the first half connecting on four three-pointers and finished the first 20 minutes with 20 points. He hit three more three-pointers in the second half to close out the game with 31.

Anthony Galvin hit three three-pointers of his own to finish the game with 11 points.

Des Moines Lincoln 76, Waterloo East 70: A ferocious second-half comeback fell just short as the Trojans fell to 10-8 on the season with the six-point loss.

The Trojans trailed the Railsplitters 40-25 at half, but managed to outscore Lincoln 45-36 in the second half to cut the lead to single digits.

Kewone Jones had a night for East with 34 points as he hit four three-pointers. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates and Jameel Montgomery added 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic 57: The Sailors could not build off a 17-12 first-quarter lead as they fell to the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Columbus junior Leo Christensen posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

DNH senior Benton Bixby led all scorers with 25 points. Braxten Johnson and Colin Meester also scored in double figures for the Wolverines with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Devin Lotts corralled 11 rebounds to go along with six points.

The game was tied 35-all at half and was still under a 10-point deficit for the Sailors to start the fourth.

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75: The Class 2A No. 1 Falcons defended their top billing with a six-point win over (13-5) Hudson on Senior Night.

Garrett Hempen hit on 10-of-18 field goal attempts to lead A-P with 23 points. The senior added eight boards as well.

Martez Wiggley and Nick Neuroth added 19 and 12 points, respectively, while Gavin Thomas and Wil Hodges added nine points apiece.

For Hudson, Camden Davis added another double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Oliver Thompson also went off with four three-pointers to finish second on the Pirates with 18. Lyle Olsen added 12 points.

Dunkerton 100, Don Bosco 50: Casey Gardner and Preston Gillespie both scored more than 30 points as the Raiders rolled the Dons.

Gardner led the way with 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting including 6-of-13 from deep. The senior also added six assists and four rebounds.

Gillespie scored 31 points on 13-of-19 from the field and added five rebounds and five assists.

Jacob Snyder also scored in double figures with 11 points off the bench.

Jesup 68, Union 53: The J-Hawks improved to 12-6 on the season with a win over the Union of La Porte City Knights.

Brevin Dahl led Jesup in scoring with 20 points on 9-of-13 from the field.

Ryan Treptow and Jack Miller both added double-doubles. Treptow scored 17 points and snatched 10 rebounds while Miller hit four three-pointers to score 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds of his own.

Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31: The Cyclones held the Cougars to single digits in 3-of-4 quarters to land the 37-point win.

Clayton Liddle led Denver in scoring with 17 points and cashed in on four three-pointers. Eli Ricketts scored 13 points to finish second on Denver in scoring.

Logan Beaty nearly landed a double-double as he scored 10 points and came down with eight rebounds.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall 68: The Rebels got a pair of double-doubles to improve to 16-1 on the season in a 16-point win over the Mustangs.

William Kiburis scored 23 points to lead Gladbrook-Reinbeck in scoring and dished 12 assists.

Drew Eilers scored 15 points and crashed the boards for 13 rebounds.

Luke Riffey hit 5-of-11 three-point attempts to finish second in scoring for the Rebels with 17 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo East 42, Des Moines Lincoln 35: The Waterloo East Trojans rode a dominant defensive performance to a 7-point win over the Railsplitters, Tuesday.

Graysyn Downing led the Trojans with 14 points as the lone double-figure scorer.

Jaelah Stanford put together an all-around performance with seven points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

Siyanna Cody and Ja'Miah Caeser also added seven points.

Nyla Norman finished second on East with nine rebounds.

Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29: Grace Knutson and Karis Finley both scored in double figures as the Tigers picked up their 10th consecutive win.

Knutson led the Tigers with 23 points including four three-pointers. The Drake-commit also snatched six rebounds and dished five assists.

Finley scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and four assists.

Grace Hannam corralled a team-high 11 rebounds.

Waterloo West 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64: The Wahawks got win No. 17 and their ninth straight with a 12-point victory over the Cougars.

West led by just five at halftime, but outscored Kennedy 21-11 in the third quarter to jump ahead.

Sahara Williams managed a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to go along with eight steals and eight assists.

Halli Poock led the Wahawks in scoring with 36 points and dished five assists.

Sierra Moore rounded out West's big three with 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

The win sets up a big matchup against Cedar Falls as the two programs lead the Valley and Mississippi divisions of the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic 21: The Wolverines remained undefeated with a big win over the Sailors.

Payton Petersen notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Camille Landphair finished second in scoring with 14 points.

Jaydn Petersen added 13 points and six boards while Maryn Bixby rounded out DNH's double-figure scoring quartet with 11 points.

Riceville 45, Waterloo Christian 35: The Regents managed just 11 points in the first half before falling to the (20-1) Wildcats.

Katie Costello and Reagan Wheeler both scored 10 points to lead Waterloo Christian.

Wheeler added nine rebounds and five steals while Costello added eight boards.

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41: A trio of Falcons scored in double figures as they improved to 16-3 with a win over the Pirates.

Ellen Waller led the way with 20 points. Kendal Riherd and Quinnlyn Schultz scored 15 and 11 to round out the Falcons' trio. Schultz also added eight assists.

For Hudson, Macey McKenna managed a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41: The Cyclones managed a massive upset with a 14-point win over the 13-4 Cougars.

Alivia Lange scored 17 points for the Cougars while Isabelle Elliot managed a 13-rebound, 10-point double-double with five assists.