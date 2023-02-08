A new name will reside atop the single game scoring charts at Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the first time since 1997.

Rebels senior guard William Kiburis went off for 46 points to break Kyle Dirks' school record of 43 in a 84-64, Rebels' win over Dike-New Hartford.

Kiburis went 17-of-26 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line to reach the record total. He added 12 assists to secure the double-double and came down with six rebounds.

Isaac Clark and Drew Eilers added 13 points apiece for the Rebels. Eilers also corralled nine rebounds.

For DNH, Braxten Johnson led with 25 points. Benton Bixby added 12 points and eight rebounds. Colin Meester and Devon Lott also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Waterloo West 59, Western Dubuque 52: The Wahawks halted a two-game losing streak with a seven-point win over Western Dubuque in boys' basketball action, Tuesday.

Si'Marion Anderson powered a strong offensive attack for the Wahawks with 23 points on 10-of-12 from the field. The senior guard buried three of his four three-point attempts.

Keishaun Pendleton managed a strong, all-around performance with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jahlil Manago added 10 points and five rebounds.

West's double-figure scoring trio helped the Wahawks outscore the Bobcats 30-22 in the second half.

Wapsie Valley 78, Columbus Catholic 50: The Warriors dynamic duo of Andrew Westpfahl and Mason Harter proved too much for the Sailors in a 28-point Wapsie Valley win.

Westpfahl led the Warriors in scoring with 31 points including a 6-of-8 performance from three-point range. The senior also dished seven assists and seven rebounds.

Harter added 26 points and secured a double-double with 17 rebounds. He also managed five steals and three blocks.

For the Sailors, Leo Christensen fell one rebound shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jesup 72, South Hardin 69: The J-Hawks narrowly avoided giving away a 13-point second half lead in the fourth quarter, but held on for the three-point win over the Tigers, Tuesday.

Trailing 65-52, the Tigers outscored the J-Hawks 17-7 in the fourth quarter to fall just short of a comeback.

Jack Miller followed up his 50-point outing on Monday with 23 points against South Hardin. The junior went 9-of-17 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists.

Ryan Treptow added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Brevi Dahl also scored in double figures with 18 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo West 66, Western Dubuque 45: The Wahawks won their 11th consecutive contest with a 21-point drubbing of the Bobcats, Tuesday.

According to West head coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, the Wahawks pulled away in the second half and grew their lead to more than 30 points before they "cruised" to the win.

Halli Poock led all scorers with 32 points. The Bradley signee added five rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Oklahoma signee Sahara Williams dropped 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Niya McGee rounded out a trio of double-figure scorers with 11 points. The senior guard also grabbed five rebounds.

Dubuque Wahlert 56, Cedar Falls 49: Cedar Falls suffered its sixth loss of the season despite a big night from Grace Knutson.

The junior scored 23 points to lead all scorers. She also managed six rebounds and four steals.

Gabie Hanks added 10 points while Karis Finley contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

No. 1 Bishop Garrigan 62, No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 46: In a battle of the Class 1A and Class 2A top teams, the Golden Bears got a win for the little guy.

The Golden Bears got out to a 19-8 lead and held off a second half rally from the Wolverines to take home a 16-point win.

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Jadyn Petersen added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The loss -- DNH's first setback -- brings the Wolverines' overall record to 19-1.