Wednesday's Area Roundup: Cedar Falls wins seventh straight, Gladbrook-Reinbeck tops No. 1 A-P

The Cedar Falls Tigers fell behind in the first quarter, but scored at least 23 points in each of the final three quarters to get an 84-78 win over Iowa City Liberty.

Dallas Bear led the Tigers with 38 points, including 25 in the second half, in the contest. The Augustana signee's big night carried Cedar Falls to its seventh consecutive victory.

The Class 4A No. 8 Tigers improved to 10-3 on the season with the win.

No. 5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, No. 1 Aplington-Pakrersburg 80: Down goes No. 1!

The Class 1A No. 5 Rebels jumped out to a 25-17 lead in the first quarter and never let the Class 2A No. 1 Falcons take back the lead.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior William Kiburis led all scorers with 35 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 11-of-15 from the line. Kiburis also added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Drew Eilers managed a double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 points while Luke Riffey and Caleb Egesdal contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively.

For the Falcons, Garrett Hempen led a trio of double digit scorers with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Martez Wiggley scored 20 points and snatched seven rebounds. Gavin Thomas hit four three-pointers to finish with 16 points.

Both teams now own a 14-1 record.

Jesup 84, East Marshall 36: Led by big nights from Jack Miller and Cale Schissel, the J-Hawks took home their 10th win of the season in a 48-point drubbing of East Marshall.

Miller led the all scorers with 34 points while connecting on 14-of-20 field goal attempts and 4-of-6 three-point attempts. Miller fell one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

Schissel hit three triples and finished with 17 points.

No. 3 Dunkerton 51, Janesville 48: The Class 1A No. 3 Raiders narrowly avoided the upset as they escaped Janesville with a three-point win.

The Wildcats managed to take a 29-28 lead at halftime as Wildcats senior Keegan Eastman connected on five three-pointers in the first 16 minutes of action.

Dylan Marquart and Preston Gillespie both scored 18 points to lead the Raiders to victory in the second half.

Eastman finished with 19 points as the game's leading scorer while freshman Isaac Jones scored 14 points off the bench.

Hudson 85, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41: Camden Davis had a night as the Pirates beat the Cougars in a 44-point blowout.

The junior scored 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 at the free throw line. He also hit on both of his three-point attempts. Davis sealed the double-double with 14 board, including seven offensive rebounds.

Lyle Olsen also scored in double figures with 12 points and added a team-high nine assists.

The Pirates improved to 11-4 with the win.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

No. 3 Waterloo West 69, No. 9 Iowa City West 52: A third quarter defensive adjustment helped the Wahawks (16-1 overall, 9-0 MVC) pull away from the Trojans.

The Wahawks led 29-27 at halftime, but outscored the City West, 21-6, in the third quarter and then led by as much as 21 in the fourth quarter.

“We hit some shots, got some steals and put the pressure on them,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “They started missing some shots and we just got on a good run. It was a very good team win against a really quality opponent.”

Halli Poock led West with 29 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Sahara Williams had 29 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals.

West hosts Linn-Mar Friday. The Lions handed the Wahawks their only loss of the season, 72-68, in double overtime on Jan. 3.

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City Liberty 53: A trio of Tigers scored in double figures as No. 9 Cedar Falls won its eighth consecutive game.

Drake-commit Grace Knutson led all scorers with 24 points. Karis Finley added 16 and Gabie Hanks finished with 13.

The win, a 15-point victory, marked just the fourth game in which three Tigers reached double figures in the same contest.

Cedar Falls improved to 10-4 on the season with the win.

Des Moines North 55, East 31: The Trojans could not overcome a 16-point first quarter deficit as they fell to the Des Moines North Polar Bears by 24.

East fell to 5-12 on the season with the loss.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Hudson 45: North Iowa Cedar League juggernauts collided as the Cougars beat the Pirates in double overtime.

Isabelle Elliott led the Cougars with 19 points and recorded another double-double with 18 rebounds.

Hudson junior Brooklyn Love led all scorers with 20 points. Hudson senior Macey McKenna added a double-double of her own with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

No. 13 Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26: The Falcons improved to 14-2 on the season with its 35-point win over the Rebels.

Led by Kendall Riherd, three Falcons scored in double figures. Riherd went 5-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from the perimeter to finish with 15 points.

Ellen Waller scored 11 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Peyton Klooster hit on 5-of-7 field goal attempts to add 10 points off the bench.

Grundy Center 45, Wapsie Valley 37: The Spartans got back in the win column after they won their previous seven contests, but lost to West Marshall on Saturday.

A 26-8 halftime lead allowed the Spartans to cruise to their 10th win of the season.

Carlie Willis led the Spartans with 25 points.