Wednesday's Area Roundup: Cedar Falls, East get wins; West, Columbus falter

The Cedar Falls Tigers improved to 7-3 on the season with a 62-57 win over Iowa City High on Tuesday.

Forward Dallas Bear led a trio of Tigers that scored in double figures. Bear hit six three-pointers to post a game-high 25 points.

Anthony Galvin and Cade Courbat added 11 and 10 points respectively.

East 69, Ottumwa 53: Leading 27-23 at halftime, the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 42-30 in the second half to improve to 7-7 on the season.

Kewone Jones showed out with 27 points while falling one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

Jameel Montgomery finished second on East with 16 points. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates rounded out the trio of double figure scorers for the Trojans with 12 points.

Xavier 67, West 37: Shorthanded, the Wahawks fell behind 33-22 in the first half and did not manage a response in the second half before dropping just their second game of the season.

The Saints outscored West 34-15 in the second half to seal the 30-point victory.

Three of West's normal starters were unavailable for the contest.

New Hampton 56, Columbus Catholic 50: The Sailors fought hard, but did not manage to overcome a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter in a loss to New Hampton.

The Sailors battled back to a 23-23 tie at halftime after falling behind 18-16 in the first quarter.

In the second half, the Chickasaws outscored Columbus 33-27 to secure their fourth win of the season.

Columbus junior Leo Christensen managed a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double while Jace Matern led the Sailors with 20 points.

Gannon Shekleton also posted a double-double as the New Hampton senior scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Carter Steinlage led New Hampton with 23 points.

Dunkerton 83, Tripoli 52: Preston Gillespie posted a 25-point, 18-rebound double-double as the Raiders improved to 14-0 on the season.

Dylan Marquart fell one rebound shy of a double-double as the sophomore scored 24 points and snatched nine rebounds.

Noah Fuelling rounded out a Raiders trio of double figure scorers with 17 points.

For Tripoli, Oakley Semelroth put together a double-double performance of his own with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Jesup 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44: Jack Miller did Jack Miller things as the junior guard led the J-Hawks to their seventh win of the season.

Miller hit four three-pointers to lead Jesup with 23 points while coming down with seven rebounds and five steals.

Sophomore Ryan Treptow posted an all-around performance as well with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with seven assists, six steals and four rebounds.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City High 38: A trio of Tigers scored in double figures as Cedar Falls improved to 8-4 with its sixth consecutive victory.

Freshman guard Karis Finley led the way with 20 points.

Gabie Hanks and Grace Knutson added 15 and 13, respectively.

New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic 58: The Chickasaws prevailed in a battle of area stars, Tuesday night.

Carlee Rochford led New Hampton with 30 points and nine rebounds. The senior was assisted by junior Molly Wegner who showed out in her own right with 23 points including four three-pointers.

For Columbus, a pair of Sailors managed double-double performances.

Morgan Bradley scored 24 points while securing 11 rebounds and nabbing seven steals. Natalie Steele scored 10 points while leading Columbus with 14 rebounds.

Columbus freshman Sophia Keys also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Ottumwa 42, East 23: A two-point first quarter proved insurmountable for the Trojans as they fell to 5-9 on the season.

Trailing 16-2 after one quarter, East played well and hung with the Bulldogs for the final three quarters, but did not manage to cut into the lead.

Cody and Graysyn Downing scored six points apiece to lead the Trojans.

Hudson 60, Oelwein 37: A pair of double-double performances from Brooklyn Love and Addie Rhoades led the Pirates to their 23-point win over the Huskies.

Love led Hudson with 21 points while adding 14 rebounds. Rhoades scored 14 points while securing 19 boards.

Madison Willand also scored in double figures with 13 points and Macey McKenna came down with 13 rebounds.

The win pushes Hudson's overall record to 10-4 on the season.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 63, Jesup 54: Isabelle Elliott had a night as the Cougars downed the J-Hawks by nine points.

Elliott led the Cougars with 29 points while hitting 13-of-18 field goal attempts in the contest. The junior corralled 22 rebounds, including 11 offensive rebounds, to round out a double-double performance.

Alivia Lange shot 2-of-2 from the perimeter and Jana Meyer went 5-of-7 from the field to add 10 points apiece.

Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18: The Wolverines improved to 13-0 with a dominant win over the Cyclones.

DNH stormed out to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 36-point win in the remaining three quarters of play.

Payton Petersen led DNH with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting while Ellary Knock scored 12. Camille Landphair shot an efficient 4-of-6 from the field to add nine.

The Cyclones fall to 6-8 with the loss.