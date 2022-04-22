Waverly-Shell Rock removed from NEIC by 5-1 vote Northeast Iowa Conference

Superintendents of the Northeast Iowa Conference voted to remove the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks from the conference, 5-1.

Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton and Waukon voted in favor of removing the Go-Hawks from the conference.

Waverly-Shell Rock holds the highest BEDS number, a document representing enrollment grades nine through 11, in the conference at 555, over 100 higher than the next closest school Decorah at 431.

In late March, as their status remained unclear, Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent Ed Klamfoth told Courier sports writer Zach Martin there was no perfect solution to the Go-Hawks conference membership.

“There isn’t anyone really that matches up well with us geographically and enrollment wise,” Klamfoth said. “There aren’t great options at this point in time.

The decision will take effect on June 30, 2023.

The Courier has reached out to Waverly-Shell Rock administration for comment, but has not received a response as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

