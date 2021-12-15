Waverly-Shell Rock boys seeking consistency

The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team is off to a strong start this year. They're 3-1 with their lone loss coming by five points to a talented Xavier team. They've beaten a higher classification team in Waterloo East and just downed a solid Charles City team on Tuesday.

With all of that being said, the thing that should scare their opponents is that the Go-Hawks could be even better very soon.

WSR edged out the Trojans 54-49, an impressive feat considering East is a 4A team. However, East is also 0-3 and been blown out by their other two opponents. They then lost to Xavier 50-45 before dominating Columbus Catholic 64-32. Then came their game against Charles City on Tuesday.

Against the Comets, things went great early on. Sophomore Cole Marsh lit up Charles City in the first quarter with 15 points before finishing with 27. Keaton Farmer was sensational as well as he finished with 24 points on the evening. Up 43-26 at half, it looked like smooth sailing for Waverly-Shell Rock.

In the second half, however, things were different. Charles City showed signs of life, they out-rebounded the Go-Hawks, and Marsh was cold for most of the third quarter. Heck, an 8-2 run to start the fourth had Charles City down by just six points and the Comets later cut it to five. Thanks to a key layup and made free throws by Farmer in the last two minutes, Waverly-Shell Rock managed to hold on for the win.

That is the tale of WSR up to this point of the season. When they're at their best, they seem nearly unstoppable. At times, however, they can go cold and teams can take advantage of that. Head coach Nate Steege is aware of this, but he's not overly concerned at the moment.

"This time of year is just about taking the win," he said. "You learn from it and hopefully get better the next week."

If Marsh and Farmer can play as well as they did Tuesday every night, the Go-Hawks should be just fine. On the year, Marsh has averaged 15.3 points per game while Farmer has averaged 14.3. Steege pointed out that Tuesday marked two of the finest scoring outputs of their careers, but even the gruesome twosome can stand to improve their consistency.

"Cole Marsh and Keaton Farmer have always been able to score the basketball," said Steege. "They've been a little bit inconsistent over the course of their careers and that's part of the growing up process. They both were really good (on Tuesday) and they're really good teammates. They also shared the ball really well. They've had quite a few assists and rebounded the ball very well. It was really nice to see that growth out of those two."

What's more is that Cole Hotz added 10 points on the evening. Hotz, along with Luis Portillo and Logan Hansen, can also be valuable scorers when necessary for WSR.

"The good news is (Marsh and Farmer) are not going to need to score (51) combined points every night for us to win," said Steege. "We've got plenty of other guys who can score the ball."

Waverly-Shell Rock is in a good spot right now. They're currently tied for first in the Northeast Iowa Conference with Decorah and their next opponent, Waukon, is winless on the year. Still, if the Go-Hawks are going to live up to the vast potential that they possess on their team, Steege was clear what needs to happen.

"We just have to learn how to play consistently," he said. "Whether it be execution, offensive or defensive execution, effort, or box outs. We've had some really, really good stretches and we've had some really, really poor stretches. We're just trying to reduce the poor stretches and increase the good ones so hopefully by the time we get to the end of the season we're playing our best basketball."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0