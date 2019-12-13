{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly Shell Rock Go Hawks logo

WAVERLY --- Waverly-Shell Rock High will honor legendary coach Bud Bergman during halftime of the Go-Hawks Dec. 21 game against Marion.

Bergman served as W-SR’s head coach for 26 seasons.

The varsity game against Marion tips off at 1:30 p.m., and a reception for Bergman will take place following the game in the cafeteria.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments