WAVERLY --- Waverly-Shell Rock High will honor legendary coach Bud Bergman during halftime of the Go-Hawks Dec. 21 game against Marion.
Bergman served as W-SR’s head coach for 26 seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The varsity game against Marion tips off at 1:30 p.m., and a reception for Bergman will take place following the game in the cafeteria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.