Warriors flex their muscles, top Dubuque

Metcalf tied the game once again in the second frame as a series of three passes between himself, Christian Heiser and Cooper Johnson, ended back on Metcalf's stick as he fired the puck into the back of the net. Metcalf was not done as the junior from Cedar Falls, put the home team ahead, for good, 3-2, with his hat trick goal at 10:53.

"That goal was a team goal that really helped boost our morale," said Metcalf who leads the team with 18 goals and 33 points. "We had three passes going in and when it came back to me I was so close to the net I knew I was going to take the shot. When it went in it was such a relief."

The defense put the clamps down on the powerful Saints offense and showed a little extra jump in their skates during the final frame.

"We played a game last night and I was worried we may run out of gas late tonight," said Cook referring to the teams 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids on Thursday. "They came out strong and battled the whole way. We played right with them and got it done."

"Raisty is the best you can get," claimed Metcalf. "He takes every challenge and plays hard. We were up against one of the better goalies in the league as well with (Isaac) Tillman. I have played with him and against him throughout my hockey days. It's more fun playing as team mates than going against him."