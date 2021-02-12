Warriors flex their muscles, top Dubuque

WATERLOO - The Waterloo Warriors may lead the Dubuque Saints in the standings by six points, but because of the Covid, the Midwest High School Hockey League is scoring with the RPI ratings giving the Saints a slight edge.
Friday night, at Young Arena, the Warriors flexed their muscle to show who was boss as they came away with a hard fought 4-2 victory.
"Yeah, it is different this year with the virus and the standings," Warriors coach Brian Cook said. "We may have more points but they lead by the RPI ratings and that's okay. They are a very good team this year and we need to play our best to win each time out. We are not a high scoring team, so we really have to play tough defense and not give up more than one or two goals each night. and we have done that lately."
The Warriors are now on a seven-game win streak while allowing just six goals over that span.
Caleb Raisty did his part in the net allowing just two goals with one being a kick in and the other coming off a good bounce during the power play.
It was the Saints that put up the first score early as they swarmed the Warriors crease and Blake Blechen was able to
The Warriors answered back within two minutes as J.T. Metcalf took a pass from Andrew Congdon at the blue line, then skated uncontested towards Isaac Tillman in the Saints net. Metcalf held the puck just long enough for Tillman to commit, then Metcalf fired at short range rattling the nylon to tie the score.
Metcalf tied the game once again in the second frame as a series of three passes between himself, Christian Heiser and Cooper Johnson, ended back on Metcalf's stick as he fired the puck into the back of the net. Metcalf was not done as the junior from Cedar Falls, put the home team ahead, for good, 3-2, with his hat trick goal at 10:53.
"That goal was a team goal that really helped boost our morale," said Metcalf who leads the team with 18 goals and 33 points. "We had three passes going in and when it came back to me I was so close to the net I knew I was going to take the shot. When it went in it was such a relief."
The defense put the clamps down on the powerful Saints offense and showed a little extra jump in their skates during the final frame.
"We played a game last night and I was worried we may run out of gas late tonight," said Cook referring to the teams 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids on Thursday. "They came out strong and battled the whole way. We played right with them and got it done."
"Raisty is the best you can get," claimed Metcalf. "He takes every challenge and plays hard. We were up against one of the better goalies in the league as well with (Isaac) Tillman. I have played with him and against him throughout my hockey days. It's more fun playing as team mates than going against him."
The Warriors were clinging to a narrow 3-2 edge in the third period when John Harrison put the game on ice with his ninth goal of the season 3:55 in.
From that point on the defense played keep away with the Saints and with 4:23 left in the contest, Raisty stood taller fighting off a barrage of four shots in 15 seconds to help preserve the win.