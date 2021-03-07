Warriors fall to Kansas City in MHSHL tournament finals

The game pitted two of the leagues best net minders, with Raisty allowing just 14 goals in 11 starts and sported a league high .958 save percentage.

Jets goalie, Zach Broxterman was second with 21 goals and a high .938 avg.

“We knew this was going to be a tough one, because they are so good,” said Raisty. “I was just trying to keep my team in the game but they got a couple fast breaks there and it put us in a hole (2-0) and it went down hill from there. It didn’t help not getting any goals, but their defense played hard.”

The Warriors were trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes left, when the defense made another error and Hunter Swierczek took advantage, depositing and easy flip into the back of the net.

The back breaker came for the Warriors with 10:07 left when a two-on-one advantage for the Jets resulted in a quick give-and-go netter by William Biggar. Seconds later (33) an identical situation with an odd-man charge produced the same outcome and the Warriors went down 4-0.