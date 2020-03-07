You are the owner of this article.
Warriors fall to Cedar Rapids in MHSHL semifinals
breaking
MHSHL STATE TOURNAMENT

Warriors fall to Cedar Rapids in MHSHL semifinals

New Waterloo Warriors logo

AMES – Cedar Rapids scored three power-play goals as the RoughRiders topped the Waterloo Warriors, 4-0, Saturday in the semifinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League champions at the Iowa State Ice Arena.

The Warriors, the regular-season champions, beat the RoughRiders twice in the regular season, both by the same score, 4-2.

But Saturday, Cameron Walker scored unassisted with 4 minutes and 40 seconds left in the first and Cedar Rapids, who outshot Waterloo, 39-17, were in control.

Hayden Rast made it 2-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal in the second, before the RoughRiders put the game away with power-play goals from Hunter Williams and Dylan Hullaby.

Cedar Rapids advances to face Kansas City in today’s championship game, while Waterloo will play Sioux City for third place in a game that begins at 9 a.m.

Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;0  --  0

Cedar Rapids;1;1;2  --  4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Cedar Rapids, Cameron Walker (unassisted), 12:10. Penalties – JT Metcalf, Wat (tripping), 6:16, Aiden Djerf, CR (roughing), 7:10.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Cedar Rapids, Hayden Rast (Dylan Hullaby, Holden Sevening), 8:17, pp. Penalties – Ben Sinnott, Wat (hooking)m 6:08, Kole Latusick, Wat (interference), 7:02, John Harrison, Wat (roughing), 7:57, Brendan Shaner, CR (roughing), 8:17, Hunter Williams, CR (interference), 12:19, Carter Frost, Wat (interference), 13:49.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Cedar Rapids, Williams (Shaner), 3:29, pp, 4. Cedar Rapids, Hullaby (Luke Edwards), 9:50. Penalties – John Harrison, Wat (tripping), 2:15, Carter Frost, Wat (roughing), 9:43, J.P. Smith, Wat (tripping), 11:35, Cole Accola, CR (slashing), 12:33, Accola, CR (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:07, Sinnott, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:07, Landon Sturch, Wat (hooking), 13:07.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;17

Cedar Rapids;39

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (35) saves. Cedar Rapids, Caden Archambeau (17 saves). Referee – Russell Coll. Linesmen – Edward III, Karl Von Haasl.  

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

