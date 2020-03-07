Warriors fall to Cedar Rapids in MHSHL semifinals

AMES – Cedar Rapids scored three power-play goals as the RoughRiders topped the Waterloo Warriors, 4-0, Saturday in the semifinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League champions at the Iowa State Ice Arena.

The Warriors, the regular-season champions, beat the RoughRiders twice in the regular season, both by the same score, 4-2.

But Saturday, Cameron Walker scored unassisted with 4 minutes and 40 seconds left in the first and Cedar Rapids, who outshot Waterloo, 39-17, were in control.

Hayden Rast made it 2-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal in the second, before the RoughRiders put the game away with power-play goals from Hunter Williams and Dylan Hullaby.

Cedar Rapids advances to face Kansas City in today’s championship game, while Waterloo will play Sioux City for third place in a game that begins at 9 a.m.

