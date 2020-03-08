You are the owner of this article.
Warriors fall in third-place game at state tournament
PREP HOCKEY

New Waterloo Warriors logo

AMES – Sioux City scored three power-play goals and an empty netter as the Metros beat the Waterloo Warriors, 5-2, Sunday in the third-place game at the Midwest High School Hockey League state tournament at the Iowa State Ice Arena.

Taylor Frerichs gave Sioux City an early 1-0 lead just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the game, 12 seconds after Brady Buckley was sent to the box for slashing.

Waterloo knotted the score with a Kole Latusick goal with 49 seconds left in the second, but the Metros answered just 29 seconds later when Tyler Ownby scored.

Sioux City then got power-play goals from Frerichs and Smith Archer 13 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third to pull away.

Ben Sinnott scored with 4:15 left, but Sioux City added an empty net goal with 1:10 remaining.

Sioux City 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo;0;1;1  --  2

Sioux City;1;1;3  --  5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Sioux City, Taylor Frerichs (Cale Bricker), 2:35, pp. Penalties – Brady Buckley, Wat (slashing), 2:23, Buckley, Wat (tripping), 6:01, Kai Barner, SC (interference), 15:03.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Ben Sinnott, Carter Frost), 16:11, 3. Sioux  City, Tyler Ownby (Unassisted), 16:40. Penalties – Sinnott, Wat (cross checking), 2:09, Cooper Johnson, Wat (hooking), 5:08, Ownby, SC (interference), 16:55.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Sioux City, Frerichs (unassisted), 4:27, pp. 5. Sioux City, Smith Archer (Chase Mann, Colby Nieman), 4:40, pp, 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Frost, Mason Lamb), 12:45. 7. Sioux City, Dayson Tucker (Ethan Burge), 15:50, en. Penalties – Frost, Wat (interference), :48, Cale Neuendorf, Wat (cross checking), 2:46, JP Smith, Wat (hooking), 4:22, Frerichs, SC (tripping), 6:44, Drake Anderson, SC (slashing), 10:47, Archer, SC (tripping), 12:23. Neuendorf, Wat (head contact), 16:39.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;20

Sioux City;49

Goalies – Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (45 saves). Sioux City, Collin Patrick (18 saves). Referee – Russell Coll and Kendall Hill. Linesmen – Grant Crowell, Kyle Larson.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

