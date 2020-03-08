Warriors fall in third-place game at state tournament

AMES – Sioux City scored three power-play goals and an empty netter as the Metros beat the Waterloo Warriors, 5-2, Sunday in the third-place game at the Midwest High School Hockey League state tournament at the Iowa State Ice Arena.
Taylor Frerichs gave Sioux City an early 1-0 lead just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the game, 12 seconds after Brady Buckley was sent to the box for slashing.
Waterloo knotted the score with a Kole Latusick goal with 49 seconds left in the second, but the Metros answered just 29 seconds later when Tyler Ownby scored.
Sioux City then got power-play goals from Frerichs and Smith Archer 13 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third to pull away.
Ben Sinnott scored with 4:15 left, but Sioux City added an empty net goal with 1:10 remaining.