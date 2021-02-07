 Skip to main content
Short-handed goal, Raisty shutout lift Warriors to victory
PREP HOCKEY

New Waterloo Warriors logo

DES MOINES – The Waterloo Warriors went 0-for-4 on the power play Saturday night.

But it was a special teams’ goal that made the difference for the Warriors.

Braydan Kirchmann scored short-handed on an assist from Casey Winders with 11 minutes and 45 seconds left in the second period for the game winner as Waterloo topped the Des Moines Capitals, 2-0, in a Midwest High School Hockey League game in Des Moines.

The Warriors also got 19 saves from Caleb Raisty as he turned earn the shutout, two nights after he blanked Mason City in a 1-0 victory.

Waterloo iced the game with a John Harrison goal in the third period on assists from Winders and Landon Sturch.

The Warriors (16-5-0-1) return to action Thursday at home against Cedar Rapids.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;1;1  - 2

DM Capitals;0;0;0  -- 0

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Gabe Myers, DMC (boarding, game misconduct), 14:56, Jake Wiersma, DMC (interference), 16:36.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Braydan Kirchmann (Casey Winders), 5:15, sh. Penalties – JP Smith, Wat (roughing), 3:45, Sam Knafla, DMC (Interference), 6:31.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, John Harrison (Winders, Landon Sturch), 8:26. Penalties – Connor Bellis, DMC (tripping), 1:54.

Shots on goal: Waterloo 49, Des Moines 19.

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (19 saves). Des Moines, Stephen Maslikowski (47 saves).

JV: DM Capitals 2, Waterloo 0

