Prep hockey: Warriors victorious in return to ice

WATERLOO – After more than a month long pause for COVID-19 restrictions, the Waterloo Warriors were back in action Wednesday night.
The Warriors (4-2-0-0) return to the Young Arena ice sheet was a success as Waterloo scored a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in Midwest High School Hockey League action.
Casey Winders and Landon Sturch scored first period goals, and Tayvon Homolar made it 3-0 just 3 minutes and 28 seconds into the second period.
Cedar Rapids got a power-play goal from Andrew Kaczka late in the second, but Waterloo goalie Elijah Marchese made 14 stops to earn the win as the Warriors won their fourth consecutive game.
Christian Heiser had a pair of assists for Waterloo.
The Warriors had not played since Nov. 13 and return to action Friday at Mason City.
Waterloo 3, Cedar Rapids 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Cedar Rapids 0 1 0 — 1
Waterloo 2 1 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Casey Winders (Christian Heiser, Andrew Congdon), 2:00, 2. Waterloo, Landon Sturch (Harrison Foss, Cooper Johnson), 7:59. Penalties – None.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Tayvon Homolar (Heiser), 3:28, 4. Cedar Rapids, Andrew Kaczka (Frank Haege), 10:30, pp. Penalties – J.T. Metcalf, Wat (slashing), 4:28, Winders, Wat (cross checking), 9:25, Cooper Johnson, Wat (high sticking), 11:58.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Philip Macgillivray, CR (too many men), 5:01, Haege, CR (slashing), 9:35, Brandon Vicko, CR (cross checking), 15:37, Cale Neuendorf, Wat (tripping), 16:03.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Cedar Rapids 15
Waterloo 19
Goalies – Cedar Rapids, Jack Drahos (16 saves) Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (14 saves). Referee – Matthew Larson. Linesmen – Ethan Fox, Mitchell Denhartog.
JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Waterloo 1 SO: Waterloo goal scored by Micah Schwickerath.
