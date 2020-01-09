Prep hockey: Warriors upset by Ames, 4-3

AMES -- Ames picked up just its second win of the season as the Cyclones knocked off Waterloo, 4-3, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Thursday.
Luke Nemeth registered a hat trick, including the game winner in the third period for Ames.
The Cyclones came into the game with a 1-17-1 record, while Waterloo was 16-1-1. Ames had also been outscored 111-20 prior to the upset win.
Nemeth scored in the first period as the Cyclones led 1-0 after one, and Jack White made it 2-0 Ames before Christian Heiser answered for the Warriors, who were playing their first game without leading scorer Ben Sinnott, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension.
Luke Metcalf tied the game seven minutes and 53 seconds into the third, but Nemeth made it 3-2 40 seconds later and then added an insurance goal with 1:02 left in the game.
Mason Lamb scored unassisted with 10 seconds left for Waterloo’s final tally.
Ames 4, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;1;2 -- 3
Ames;1;1;2 -- 4
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Ames (Luke Nemeth (J.B. Schwartze, Ethan Tulp), 1:11. Penalties – Landon Sturch (slashing), 16:08.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Ames, Jack White (Ben McHenry), 5:16, 3. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (Braydan Kirchmann), 8:42. Penalties – Jackson Kinart, Ames (high sticking), 5:43, Mason Goebel, Ames (slashing), 8:10, Carter Frost, Wat (instigator), 14:52.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Luke Metcalf (Colton Burch, Harrison Foss), 7:53, 5. Luke Nemeth (Zach Edgington, Evan Foglesong), 8:33, 6. Ames, Nemeth (Tulp), 15:58, 7. Waterloo, Mason Lamb (unassisted), 16:50. Penalties – Goebel, Ames (interference), 11:18, J.P. Smith. Wat (elbowing), 14:24, Metcalf, Wat (misconduct), 14:24, Sturch, Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Frost. Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Lamb, Wat (misconduct), 17:00, Foglesong, Ames (misconduct), Kole Latusick, Wat (roughing), 17:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo;43
Ames;19
Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (15 saves). Ames, John Anderson (40 saves). Referees – Nic Meyer, Tim Terrill, Edward III