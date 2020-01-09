Prep hockey: Warriors upset by Ames, 4-3

AMES -- Ames picked up just its second win of the season as the Cyclones knocked off Waterloo, 4-3, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Thursday.

Luke Nemeth registered a hat trick, including the game winner in the third period for Ames.

The Cyclones came into the game with a 1-17-1 record, while Waterloo was 16-1-1. Ames had also been outscored 111-20 prior to the upset win.

Nemeth scored in the first period as the Cyclones led 1-0 after one, and Jack White made it 2-0 Ames before Christian Heiser answered for the Warriors, who were playing their first game without leading scorer Ben Sinnott, who was serving the first game of a two-game suspension.

Luke Metcalf tied the game seven minutes and 53 seconds into the third, but Nemeth made it 3-2 40 seconds later and then added an insurance goal with 1:02 left in the game.

Mason Lamb scored unassisted with 10 seconds left for Waterloo’s final tally.

Ames 4, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;1;2 -- 3

Ames;1;1;2 -- 4