Prep hockey: Warriors shutout by Capitals, 3-0

DES MOINES – The Waterloo Warriors had no answer for Des Moines Capitals goalie Stephen Masilkowski Saturday as the Capitals scored a 3-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Warriors.

Masilkowski turned away 25 Waterloo shots.

Des Moines took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Gabe Meyers power play goal with 9:19 left in the period.

The Capitals put it away in the third on a goal by Jase Stanbrough with 1:40 to go and Sam Eaton capped off the scoring with an empty net tally with 23 seconds left.

The two teams play against today.

Des Moines 3, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0

Des Moines 0 1 2 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Christian Heiser, Wat (slashing), 7:17, Brendan Shaner, Wat (tripping), 9:12, Charles Brownell, DM (cross checking), 15:48.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Gabe Myers (Stephen Maslikowski), 7:41, pp. Penalties – Jameson Clark, Wat (interference), 6:54.