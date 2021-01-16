 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hockey: Warriors shutout by Capitals, 3-0
0 comments
alert
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Warriors shutout by Capitals, 3-0

{{featured_button_text}}
New Waterloo Warriors logo

DES MOINES – The Waterloo Warriors had no answer for Des Moines Capitals goalie Stephen Masilkowski Saturday as the Capitals scored a 3-0 Midwest High School Hockey League win over the Warriors.

Masilkowski turned away 25 Waterloo shots.

Des Moines took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Gabe Meyers power play goal with 9:19 left in the period.

The Capitals put it away in the third on a goal by Jase Stanbrough with 1:40 to go and Sam Eaton capped off the scoring with an empty net tally with 23 seconds left.

The two teams play against today.

Des Moines 3, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0

Des Moines 0 1 2 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Christian Heiser, Wat (slashing), 7:17, Brendan Shaner, Wat (tripping), 9:12, Charles Brownell, DM (cross checking), 15:48.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Gabe Myers (Stephen Maslikowski), 7:41, pp. Penalties – Jameson Clark, Wat (interference), 6:54.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Des Moines, Jase Stanbrough (Brett Baxter), 15:20, 3. Des Moines, Sam Eaton (Baxter, John Legler), 16:37, en. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 25

Des Moines 28

Goalies – Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (26 saves). Des Moines, Stephen Maslikowski (25 saves).

JV: Des Moines 2, Waterloo1. Waterloo goal: Jameson Clark. Assist: Blake Buckley.

Des Moines 3, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;0  -- 0

Des Moines;0;1;2  -- 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Christian Heiser, Wat (slashing), 7:17, Brendan Shaner, Wat (tripping), 9:12, Charles Brownell, DM (cross checking), 15:48.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Gabe Myers (Stephen Maslikowski), 7:41, pp. Penalties – Jameson Clark, Wat (interference), 6:54.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Des Moines, Jase Stanbrough (Brett Baxter), 15:20, 3. Des Moines, Sam Eaton (Baxter, John Legler), 16:37, en. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;25

Des Moines;28

Goalies – Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (26 saves). Des Moines, Stephen Maslikowski (25 saves).

JV: Des Moines 2, Waterloo1. Waterloo goal: Jameson Clark. Assist: Blake Buckley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News