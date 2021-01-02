Prep hockey: Warriors shutdown Sioux City, win 4-1

WATERLOO – Four different players scored as the Waterloo Warriors topped the Sioux City Metros, 4-1, Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.

The victory improved the Warriors to 7-3-0 overall.

Prep hockey: Sturch scores OT winner for Warriors Landon Sturch scored 3 minutes and 39 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Warriors knocked off the Des Moines Oak Leafs, 3-2, Thursday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Byadan Kirchmann and Cooper Johnson had first-period goals to give Waterloo a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Sioux City cut its deficit in half on a Landon Topf goal midway through the second, but the Warriors regained their two-goal advantage with a power-play goal from Cale Neuendorf with 1:18 left in the period.

Carter Frost scored early in the third to give Waterloo some insurance.

Elijah Marchese made 39 saves to earn the win.

Waterloo and Sioux City play again today at 10:30 a.m. at Young Arena.

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Sioux City 0 1 0 — 1

Waterloo 2 1 1 – 4