Prep hockey: Warriors shutdown Sioux City, win 4-1
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Warriors shutdown Sioux City, win 4-1

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – Four different players scored as the Waterloo Warriors topped the Sioux City Metros, 4-1, Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.

The victory improved the Warriors to 7-3-0 overall.

Byadan Kirchmann and Cooper Johnson had first-period goals to give Waterloo a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Sioux City cut its deficit in half on a Landon Topf goal midway through the second, but the Warriors regained their two-goal advantage with a power-play goal from Cale Neuendorf with 1:18 left in the period.

Carter Frost scored early in the third to give Waterloo some insurance.

Elijah Marchese made 39 saves to earn the win.

Waterloo and Sioux City play again today at 10:30 a.m. at Young Arena.

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Sioux City 0 1 0 — 1

Waterloo 2 1 1 – 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Braydan Kirchmann (Landen Schoonover, Harrison Foss), 5:32, 2. Waterloo, Cooper Johnson (unassisted), 7:21. Penalties – Landon Sturch, Wat (tripping), 13:01, Kolton Kane, SC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:12, Gage Pillack, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:12.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Sioux City, Landon Topf (Drake Anderson), 9:53, 4. Cale Neuendorf (Foss, Schoonover), 15:42, pp. Penalties – Kane, SC (interference), 5:57, Sturch, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:57, Anderson, SC (interference), 15:18.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Carter Frost (JT Metcalf, Christian Heiser), 6:37. Penalties – Frost, Wat (slashing), 4:13, Kolton Kane, SC (slashing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:16.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux City 40

Waterloo 26

Goalies – Sioux City, Keegan Devries (22 Saves). Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (39 Saves).

JV: Warrior goals: Gage Pillack, Tayvon Homolar. Elijah Marchese made 24 saves to earn the shutout.

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

