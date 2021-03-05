Prep hockey: Warriors reach MWHSHL semifinals

AMES – John Harrison had a goal and an assists as the Waterloo Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament Friday at the Ames Ice Arena.
Harrison scored with 7 minutes and 28 seconds left in the second period to break up a scoreless tie, and then assisted on a goal by Cooper Johnson with 4:44 left in the second to make it 2-0.
Sioux City got a goal late in the second from Ethan Burge, but Warrior goalie Caleb Raisty made the one-goal lead stand up.
Waterloo faces second-seeded Dubuque today at 2 p.m. in a semifinal
Waterloo 2, Sioux City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;2;2 –
Sioux City;0;1;0 -- 1
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Kolton Kane, SC (tripping)m, 10:52, Chase Mann, SC (boarding), 13:43, Casey Winders (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:21, Landon Sturch, Wat (hooking), 15:21, Mann. SC (boarding, misconduct), 15:43.
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, John Harrison (Carter Frost, Winders), 9:22, 2. Waterloo, Cooper Johnson (Harrison), 12:16, 3. Sioux City, Ethan Burge (unassisted), 16:12. Penalties – Winders, Wat (head contact, second misconduct), 13:43).
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Landon Topf, SC (roughing), 7:48, Brendan Shaner, Wat (roughing), 7:48, Shaner, Wat (elbowing, misconduct, second misconduct), 13:15, Cade Hesse, SC (slashing), 14:02, Kane, SC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:00.
Shots on Goal: Waterloo 24, Sioux city 16.
Goalies: Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (15 saves). Sioux City, Lochlin Jakcson (22 saves).
JV: Des Moines Capitals 4, Warriors 3 2OT: Warrior goals: Jameson Clark, Blake Buckley, Tayvon Homolar
