Prep hockey: Warriors reach MWHSHL semifinals

AMES – John Harrison had a goal and an assists as the Waterloo Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament Friday at the Ames Ice Arena.

Harrison scored with 7 minutes and 28 seconds left in the second period to break up a scoreless tie, and then assisted on a goal by Cooper Johnson with 4:44 left in the second to make it 2-0.

Sioux City got a goal late in the second from Ethan Burge, but Warrior goalie Caleb Raisty made the one-goal lead stand up.

Waterloo faces second-seeded Dubuque today at 2 p.m. in a semifinal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0