Prep hockey: Warriors push past Mason City in the third
PREP HOCKEY

New Waterloo Warriors logo

MASON CITY – The Waterloo Warriors twice had to rally from a goal deficit and then put the game away a three-goal third as the Warriors defeated the Mason City Mohawks, 5-2, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Brayden Kirchmann scored 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third period to give Waterloo its first lead of the game.

Casey Winders and Cale Neuendorf also scored in the third for the Warriors with Neuendorf’s goal an empty netter with six seconds to go.

Neuendorf scored Waterloo’s first goal of the game to tie it at 1-all, but Mason City’s Sam Fabian scored his second of the game with 5:20 left to give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead.

The Warriors J.T. Metcalf scored a power-play goal with 1:21 left in the second to tie the game for the second time.

Waterloo play at Dubuque tonight.

Warriors 5, Mohawks 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;2;3  -- 5

Mason City;1;1;0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Mason City, Sam Fabian (Jacob Miller, Josh Blaha), 1:59. Penalties –  None.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (Christian Heiser), 1:07, 3. Mason City, Fabian (Sam Butler), 11:40, 4. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Neuendorf, John Harrison), 15:39, pp. Penalties – Jacob Miller, MC (Butt-ending, major), 2:26, Jameson Clark, Wat (interference), 10:32, Casey Winders, Wat (slashing), 11:09, Winders, Wat (roughing), 14:04, Jack Crane, MC (roughing), 14:04, Blaha, MC (hooking), 15:28.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Braydan Kirchmann (Landen Schoonover, Harrison Foss), 1:58, 6. Waterloo, Winders (Heiser, Tayvon Homolar), 6:19, 7. Waterloo, Neuendorf (Landon Sturch), 16:54, en.  Penalties – Harrison Foss, Wat (too many men), 10:44.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;35

Mason City;26

Goalies – Waterloo, Jakobi Davis (24 Saves). Mason City, Walker Radcliffe (31 Saves).

Junior Varsity: Mason City 3, Waterloo 2 SO. Warrior goals scored by Blake Buckley and Jameson Clark.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

