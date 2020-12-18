Prep hockey: Warriors push past Mason City in the third

MASON CITY – The Waterloo Warriors twice had to rally from a goal deficit and then put the game away a three-goal third as the Warriors defeated the Mason City Mohawks, 5-2, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Brayden Kirchmann scored 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third period to give Waterloo its first lead of the game.

Casey Winders and Cale Neuendorf also scored in the third for the Warriors with Neuendorf’s goal an empty netter with six seconds to go.

Neuendorf scored Waterloo’s first goal of the game to tie it at 1-all, but Mason City’s Sam Fabian scored his second of the game with 5:20 left to give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead.

The Warriors J.T. Metcalf scored a power-play goal with 1:21 left in the second to tie the game for the second time.

Waterloo play at Dubuque tonight.

