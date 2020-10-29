Prep hockey: Warriors kickoff 2020-21 season Saturday at home

WATERLOO – The makers of the Midwest High School Hockey League gave the Waterloo Warriors no favors to begin the 2020-21 season.

Warrior head coach Brian Cook said there would’ve been nothing better than to get a softball opponent right out of the gates, but instead Waterloo will get the very best Saturday when the Warriors open their season at home inside Young Arena.

The MWHSHL season opening weekend features the defending regular-season champion Warriors hosting the 2020 MWHSHL tournament champion Kansas City Jets at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

“They are always good no matter whether we play them here or in Kansas City,” Cook said. “Yeah, you’d like to have a better feel of what kind of team you have before you were to play them, but you know if you come out of this two-game weekend with points you’re feeling pretty good. If you don’t, then you have 30 games to figure out where you need to get.”

The Warriors will have a new feel to them in 20-21.

No longer will Waterloo have the best 1-2 scoring punch in the league after the graduation of Ben Sinnott and Kole Latusick. Sinnott and Latusick combined for 70 goals and 145 points last year for a Warrior team that went 27-4-0.