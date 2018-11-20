Try 3 months for $3
New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO — Three different players scored twice, and Chase Pabst turned away 11 shots for a shutout as the Waterloo Warriors remained perfect with a 9-0 Midwest High School Hockey League victory Tuesday at Young Arena over the Dubuque Devils.

Kole Latusick, Jack Harrison and Ben Sinnott each tallied two goals for the Warriors (11-0-0-0).

Sinnott added three assists, while Latusick and Colton Burch each had two.

Waterloo scored just 1 minute and 41 seconds into the first as Luke Metcalf found the back of the net. It was 2-0 after the first period, and the Warriors put the game away in the second with a six-goal explosion.

Sinnott started the second-period scoring off with a goal 1:49 in, and the Devils were on their heels the rest of the period.

Waterloo is now off until Dec. 1 when it plays at Sioux City.

Warriors 9, Devils 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque 0 0 0 — 0

Waterloo 2 6 1 — 9

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Luke Metcalf (Jack Harrison), 1:41, 2. Waterloo, Cobie Morrissey (JT Metcalf, John Harrison), 3:35. Penalties — None.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Kole Latusick), 1:49, 4. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (Nick Samuelson, Colton Burch), 5:55, 5. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Burch, Sinnott), 6:49, 6. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Carter Herbst), 10:50, pp, 7. Waterloo, Keegan Smith (Sinnott, Mason Lamb), 13:57, 8. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (unassisted), 16:44. Penalties — Michael Stecklein, Dub (high sticking), 9:54, Drew Millius, Dub (hooking), 14:12.

THIRD PERIOD — 9. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 6:11. Penalties — Millius, Dub (kneeing), 8:32, Collin Woodyard, Dub (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:32, Cale Neuendorf, Wat (interference), 14:10.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque 11

Waterloo 47

Goalies — Dubuque, Isaac Tillman (38 saves). Waterloo, Chase Pabst (11 saves). Referee — James Huneke. Linesmen — Collin Brecher, Mitchell Denhartog.

WATERLOO JV 2, DUBUQUE JV 0

