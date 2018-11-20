WATERLOO — Three different players scored twice, and Chase Pabst turned away 11 shots for a shutout as the Waterloo Warriors remained perfect with a 9-0 Midwest High School Hockey League victory Tuesday at Young Arena over the Dubuque Devils.
Kole Latusick, Jack Harrison and Ben Sinnott each tallied two goals for the Warriors (11-0-0-0).
Sinnott added three assists, while Latusick and Colton Burch each had two.
Waterloo scored just 1 minute and 41 seconds into the first as Luke Metcalf found the back of the net. It was 2-0 after the first period, and the Warriors put the game away in the second with a six-goal explosion.
Sinnott started the second-period scoring off with a goal 1:49 in, and the Devils were on their heels the rest of the period.
Waterloo is now off until Dec. 1 when it plays at Sioux City.
Warriors 9, Devils 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Dubuque 0 0 0 — 0
Waterloo 2 6 1 — 9
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Luke Metcalf (Jack Harrison), 1:41, 2. Waterloo, Cobie Morrissey (JT Metcalf, John Harrison), 3:35. Penalties — None.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Kole Latusick), 1:49, 4. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (Nick Samuelson, Colton Burch), 5:55, 5. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Burch, Sinnott), 6:49, 6. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Carter Herbst), 10:50, pp, 7. Waterloo, Keegan Smith (Sinnott, Mason Lamb), 13:57, 8. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (unassisted), 16:44. Penalties — Michael Stecklein, Dub (high sticking), 9:54, Drew Millius, Dub (hooking), 14:12.
THIRD PERIOD — 9. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 6:11. Penalties — Millius, Dub (kneeing), 8:32, Collin Woodyard, Dub (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:32, Cale Neuendorf, Wat (interference), 14:10.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Dubuque 11
Waterloo 47
Goalies — Dubuque, Isaac Tillman (38 saves). Waterloo, Chase Pabst (11 saves). Referee — James Huneke. Linesmen — Collin Brecher, Mitchell Denhartog.
WATERLOO JV 2, DUBUQUE JV 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.