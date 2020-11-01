Prep hockey: Warriors fall to Kansas City, 6-2

WATERLOO – Kansas City completed a two-game sweep of Waterloo Sunday in a penalty-marred Midwest High School Hockey League game at Young Arena.
The Jets scored three times in the third to pull away for a 6-2 win one night after scoring a 5-3 win.
The Warriors were issued 75 minutes in penalties.
Kansas City led 3-0 in the second when Waterloo got back-to-back goals from Blake Buckley and Gage Pillack. Christian Heiser and John Harrison assisted on Buckley’s goal, while Casey Winders and Harrison Foss got credited with assists on Pillack’s goal.
Kansas City 6, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Kansas City 2 1 3 — 6
Waterloo 0 2 0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Kansas City, Mason Johnston (Joe Young), 2:18, 2. Kansas City, Hunter Swierczek (Johnston), 12:07. Penalties – Landen Schoonover, Wat (tripping), 1:40, Carter Eibes, KC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:35, Bench, Wat (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:07, Charie Graven, KC (kneeing), 16:41.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Kansas City, Matt Buoniconti (Young), 5:21, 4. Waterloo, Blake Buckley (Christian Heiser, John Harrison), 9:03, 5. Waterloo, Gage Pillack (Casey Winders, Harrison Foss), 13:56. Penalties – Andrew Congdon, Wat (checking from behind, misconduct), 4:03, Landon Sturch, Wat (roughing), 5:03, Carter Frost, Wat (kneeing), 5:03, Young, KC (holding), 9:34, Isaac Prengel, KC (holding) 11:39.
THIRD PERIOD – 6. Kansas City, Colin Bachtle (Charlie Graven Austin Buenneke), 1:42, 7. Kansas City, Buoniconti (Caleb Schmitz), 8:11, 8. Kansas City, Jacob Hall (unassisted), 16:57. Penalties – Johnston, KC (slashing), 4:45, Cooper Johnson, Wat (roughing), 7:36, Casey Winders, Wat (removal of helmet misconduct, fighting, misconduct), 11:18, Johnston, KC (roughing, misconduct), 11:18, Frost, Wat (charging, unsportsmanlike misconduct), 11:18, Sturch, Wat (tripping), 11:37, Sturch, Wat (roughing), 15:00, Buenneke, KC (roughing), 15:00, Johnson Wat (slashing) 16:57, Bench, Wat (15 team penalties, suspension), 17:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Kansas City 40
Waterloo 30
Goalies – Kansas City, Connor Adams (28 saves). Waterloo, Jakobi Davis (34 saves). Referee – Ethan Fox. Linesmen – Ian Carlson, Mitchell Denhartog.
Kansas City JV 3, Waterloo JV 1: Parker Ticknor scored on assists from Tayvon Homolar and Landon Monroe for Waterloo.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!