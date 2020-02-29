Prep hockey: Warriors fall in shootout to Kansas City

Less than a minute later, the dynamic duo struck again in like fashion, as Sinnott let fly a shot from the top of the circle, that got by Swierczek without him seeing the puck.

The Jets snuck a puck in between the two home offerings.

Leading 2-1, the Warriors put another charge together at Swierczek, and with the goalies' focus clearly on Sinnott, senior defenseman Mason Lamb snuck around the back door and took a pass from Braydan Kirchmann and parked it home for a 3-1 edge.

Kansas City quickly change the tempo of the game early in the second with the aid of an opening power play as the Jets scored twice in a 47 second span after Landon Sturch was sent to the box for elbowing.

"We had some defensive break downs and made way too many mistakes," said Warriors coach Brian Cook. "Anytime you can score five goals in a game and lose, you are not doing things right and you deserve to lose. It is what it is, and maybe a loss like this will snap us back. We made mistakes tonight that we may have gotten away with against the lesser teams, but these guys are good and they will make you pay."

The Warriors seemed to have snapped out of the funk right away as Sinnott notched his third and fourth goal of the game to put the home team back on top 5-3.