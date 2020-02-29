Prep hockey: Warriors fall in shootout to Kansas City

WATERLOO - The Waterloo Warriors had already locked up the Midwest High School Hockey League's best record heading into the final weekend of regular season play.
But the Warriors had no intentions of mailing in the final two games against the Kansas City Jets, who were sitting in second place in the MWHSHL standings.
In what turned out to be a wild affair, Waterloo (27-3-1-0) dropped a heart breaker in a shootout, 6-5, at Young Arena.
"We really expected them to come at us hard and they did," said senior forward Ben Sinnott. "We went into the game a couple guys down to suspension, and we really had nothing to lose, since we have already claimed the league championship. We still want to win and it was a little frustrating to hear them celebrate in our building, but they are still fighting to stay out of the lower part of the bracket."
The Jets (26-5-0-0) are tied for second place with Sioux City with both teams sitting with 52 points, and one game remaining.
"What happened tonight is just gonna work to motivate us for tomorrow," added Sinnott who scored four goals against Kansas City. "We know they have plenty of talent over there and we were just working on things we have to get better at."
Sinnott began the scoring frenzy when he unloaded a blast that scorched the back of the net, glove side of Jets net minder Gage Swierczek.
Less than a minute later, the dynamic duo struck again in like fashion, as Sinnott let fly a shot from the top of the circle, that got by Swierczek without him seeing the puck.
The Jets snuck a puck in between the two home offerings.
Leading 2-1, the Warriors put another charge together at Swierczek, and with the goalies' focus clearly on Sinnott, senior defenseman Mason Lamb snuck around the back door and took a pass from Braydan Kirchmann and parked it home for a 3-1 edge.
Kansas City quickly change the tempo of the game early in the second with the aid of an opening power play as the Jets scored twice in a 47 second span after Landon Sturch was sent to the box for elbowing.
"We had some defensive break downs and made way too many mistakes," said Warriors coach Brian Cook. "Anytime you can score five goals in a game and lose, you are not doing things right and you deserve to lose. It is what it is, and maybe a loss like this will snap us back. We made mistakes tonight that we may have gotten away with against the lesser teams, but these guys are good and they will make you pay."
The Warriors seemed to have snapped out of the funk right away as Sinnott notched his third and fourth goal of the game to put the home team back on top 5-3.
"We thought we got the momentum back there but they came right back at us," said Sinnott. "We have to play the whole game hard and we had some let downs there late."
The biggest let down came on the defensive end with nine ticks left on the second period clock and the Jets rattled the net and closed to within a goal.
"A bad play on defense right there really hurt," said Cook. "We make that stop and we take a two-goal lead into the last period. Obviously that didn't happen and we will have to work on those types of break downs."
Anthony Olson tied the game at 5-all with just under 10 minutes to go and neither team found the net in the extra five minutes of play, a shootout was in play.
Kansas City scored on their first try, but Eli Marchese turned the next four skaters away.
Christian Heiser scored for the Warriors, but it was too little too late as, Cole Theut squeezed one under Marchese's stick, and Swierczek made the final stop for the win.
Both teams face off again Sunday with the drop of the puck at 11:00 a.m.