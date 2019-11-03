{{featured_button_text}}
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln scored 1 minute and 10 seconds into overtime as the Junior Stars topped the Waterloo Warriors, 4-3, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Sunday.

Blake Glaser scored on assists from Tyler Schirmer and Trey Bohl for the game-winner as the two teams split a season-opening series. Waterloo won on Saturday, 6-5 in a shootout.

The Warriors rallied from a 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force overtime.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, J.T. Metcalf scored on assists from Landon Sturch and Christian Heiser. Then in the third, Kole Latusick scored a power-play goal to knot the game with 11:34 left in the period.

Lincoln regained the lead on an unassisted goal by Tobie Dahlberg with 6:16 to go, but Waterloo's Ben Sinnott tied it with 1:30 left, also unassisted.

Waterloo returns to action Friday at Young Arena against the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

