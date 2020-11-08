 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: Warriors explode for 8-2 win over Quad City
PREP HOCKEY

New Waterloo Warriors logo

DAVENPORT –  The Waterloo Warriors scored eight unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 Sunday to capture an 8-2 Midwest High School Hockey League game over the Quad City Blues at the Rivers Edge Ice Arena.

The Blues got a short-handed goal from Chase Newton and made it 2-0 6 minutes and 26 seconds left in the first on a Bleu Beckwith goal.

But the Warriors (2-2) got on the board with a goal from defenseman Landon Sturch, his first of two goals, and then went ahead for good when J.T. Metcalf and Braydan Kirchmann scored 15 seconds apart in the final minute of the first.

Waterloo broke the game open with four goals in the second.

Four Warriors finished with three or more points in the victory – Kirchmann, one goal and two assists, Harrison Foss, a goal and three assists, John Harrison two goals and an assist and Metcalf a goal and two assists.

Waterloo 8, Quad City 2

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo;3;4;1  --  8

Quad City;2;0;0 --  2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Quad City, Chase Newton (Grant Skolrood), 9:49, sh., 2. Quad City, Bleu Beckwith (unassisted), 11:34, 3. Waterloo, Landon Sturch (J.T. Metcalf), 13:58, 4. Waterloo, Metcalf (John Harrison, Gage Pillack), 16:37, 5. Waterloo, Braydan Kirchmann (Harrison Foss), 16:52. Penalties – Jack James, QC (tripping), 8:27, James (slashing, unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:23.

SECOND PERIOD – 6. Waterloo, Foss (Kirchmann, Landen Schoonover) 1:10, 7. Waterloo, Harrison (Metcalf), 13:48, 8. Waterloo, Schoonover (Foss, Kirchmann), 15:58, 9. Waterloo, Harrison (unassisted), 16:30. Penalties – Jameson Clark, Wat (hooking), 11:05.

THIRD PERIOD – 10. Waterloo, Sturch (Foss), 8:44. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;37

Quad City;25

Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (23 saves). Quad City, Evan Lystiuk (29 shots, 22 saves). Riley Stirrett (8 shots, 7 saves). Referees – Kyle Larson and Collin Waddick. Linesmen – Matthew Hayman, Todd Mahoney.

JV: Waterloo 3, Quad City 2 (SO). Tayvon Homolar scored twice in regulation and Noah Jebe scored the game winner in the shootout for the Warriors. Ethan Lentz had an assist on Homolar’s first goal.

