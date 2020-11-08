Prep hockey: Warriors explode for 8-2 win over Quad City

DAVENPORT – The Waterloo Warriors scored eight unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 Sunday to capture an 8-2 Midwest High School Hockey League game over the Quad City Blues at the Rivers Edge Ice Arena.

The Blues got a short-handed goal from Chase Newton and made it 2-0 6 minutes and 26 seconds left in the first on a Bleu Beckwith goal.

But the Warriors (2-2) got on the board with a goal from defenseman Landon Sturch, his first of two goals, and then went ahead for good when J.T. Metcalf and Braydan Kirchmann scored 15 seconds apart in the final minute of the first.

Waterloo broke the game open with four goals in the second.

Four Warriors finished with three or more points in the victory – Kirchmann, one goal and two assists, Harrison Foss, a goal and three assists, John Harrison two goals and an assist and Metcalf a goal and two assists.

