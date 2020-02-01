Prep hockey: Warriors complete season sweep of Quad City

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the Quad City Blues Saturday with a 4-1 victory at Young Arena in Midwest High School Hockey League action.
Christian Heiser had a goal and two assists as the Warriors (23-2-1) prevailed in a game filled with 23 penalties and was a continuation of a feisty game Friday night won by Waterloo, 3-1.
The Warriors also swept the Blues on Jan. 4-5 in the Quad Cities.
“It was a hard-work effort from everybody,” Warriors’ head coach Brian Cook said. “We had to battle through just the scrappiness of their team and the fact they don’t like us.
“We had to kill a lot of penalties, which we did. It was just a hard-work win.”
With the Blues having a defender shadow league-leading scorer Ben Sinnott all over the ice, Waterloo needed to have other players step up and they got that.
The Warriors got goals from J.T. Metcalf, Kole Latusick, Heiser and Sinnott.
Metcalf opened the scoring with just under five minutes left in the first period as he followed his own missed shot in front of the net and his second attempt got past Quad City goalie Samuel Nelson for a 1-0 lead with 4:48 to intermission.
The Warriors made it 2-0 on Sinnott’s 40th goal of the season, a power-play tally 12:04 left in the second.
You have free articles remaining.
“They tried to take me out of the game, had a guy shadow me the whole game,” said Sinnott who now has 55 points. “We had some other guys step up and deliver some goals that we needed to secure the victory.
Quad City answered with a power-play goal of its own from Jack James to make it 2-1, but with just 1:16 left in the second, Latusick tallied Waterloo’s second power-play goal of the period as the Warriors regained their two-goal advantage, 3-1.
Heiser, who assisted on both second-period goals, scored unassisted with 3:34 left in the game for the final margin.
Caleb Raisty turned away 21 shots to pick up the win in net as Waterloo was once again stingy on defense.
“The last couple of weeks we have been focusing on not giving up any goals,” Cook said. “This weekend we gave up only two. I told our players if we only give up one or two goals a game we should have a great chance to win.”
Waterloo returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Dubuque.
“Quad City is hard to play against,” Cook continued. “To be honest, we are lucky we got all four. But this sets us up nicely for the rest of the season.”
The Warriors have just six games left and they want to take care of business leading into a Feb. 29-March 1 showdown with second-place Kansas City at Young Arena.
“We got to win the rest of our games to win the league championship,” Sinnott added. “Today is what is going to be like. Quad City is a real solid team and they came after us. We had to work hard for the win.”
Photos: Warriors Vs. Fremont Hockey