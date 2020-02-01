Prep hockey: Warriors complete season sweep of Quad City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They tried to take me out of the game, had a guy shadow me the whole game,” said Sinnott who now has 55 points. “We had some other guys step up and deliver some goals that we needed to secure the victory.

Quad City answered with a power-play goal of its own from Jack James to make it 2-1, but with just 1:16 left in the second, Latusick tallied Waterloo’s second power-play goal of the period as the Warriors regained their two-goal advantage, 3-1.

Heiser, who assisted on both second-period goals, scored unassisted with 3:34 left in the game for the final margin.

Caleb Raisty turned away 21 shots to pick up the win in net as Waterloo was once again stingy on defense.

“The last couple of weeks we have been focusing on not giving up any goals,” Cook said. “This weekend we gave up only two. I told our players if we only give up one or two goals a game we should have a great chance to win.”

Waterloo returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Dubuque.

“Quad City is hard to play against,” Cook continued. “To be honest, we are lucky we got all four. But this sets us up nicely for the rest of the season.”