Prep hockey: Warriors blank Oak Leafs in state tourney opener

AMES – Kole Latusick had a hat trick and Caleb Raisty turned away 31 shots as the Waterloo Warriors opened the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament with a 5-0 win over the Des Moines Oak Leafs Friday night.

Latusick scored twice in the second period as part of a three-goal Warrior outburst, and completed the hat trick midway through the third period.

J.P Smith and Landen Schoonover also scored for the Waterloo.

The Warriors advance to face Cedar Rapids at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal. Kansas City and Sioux City are playing in the other semifinal.