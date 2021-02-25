Prep hockey: Warriors blank Cedar Rapids, 3-0

WATERLOO – Three different players scored as the Waterloo Warriors down the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 3-0, Thursday in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena.

Casey Winders and Cale Neuendorf each scored in the second period, and Christian Heiser scored into an empty net in the third to account for the Warriors’ scoring as Waterloo improved to 22-5-3.

Caleb Raisty turned away 18 shots to earn the shutout.

Winders broke a scoreless tie with his tally 6 minutes and 24 seconds into the second with assists going to Carter Frost and Brendan Shaner. Seven minutes later Neuendorf made it 2-0 on assists from Heiser and Harrison Foss.

Waterloo returns to action tonight at Dubuque in a battle of two of the top teams in the league. The Devils have a 21-4-2 mark.

Waterloo 3, Cedar Rapids 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids 0 0 0 — 0

Waterloo 0 2 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Brandon Vicko, CR (hooking), :31.